Composite Siding Product Innovation to Boost Adoption in Residential Applications

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturer efforts to improve the quality of composite siding products will lead to rising use in the residential market, particularly in high-end single-family homes, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis of the $154 million US market for composite siding:
- Producers will opt for different plastic composite materials that provide enhanced performance properties such as improved moisture resistance.
- In doing so, manufacturers will look to take market share from better established siding materials, such as engineered wood and fiber cement.
Additionally, more high-end multifamily homes are expected to opt for aluminum composite siding primarily because of its aesthetic appeal.
Product Development Also Improving Aesthetics of Composite Siding
Suppliers of composite siding are broadening their offerings to include surface textures and hues similar to brick or stone, materials that vinyl is not able to mimic. For instance, fiber-reinforced polymer panels will increasingly compete with stone and brick products – especially in high-end residential applications – because they are lightweight materials that are less expensive to ship and easier to install than heavier stone and brick products.
Want to Learn More?
Composite Siding, now available from The Freedonia Group, analyzes US demand for composite siding (e.g., glass-reinforced polymer and polystyrene foam; polyethylene and aluminum; fly ash, polyurethane, and glass fiber; polymer resin, inorganic materials, acrylic colorants; sawdust and HDPE; bamboo and plastic; fiberglass and natural stone) by material and market.
Materials:
- metal composite products
- non-metal composite products
Markets:
- new residential
- residential renovation
- new commercial
- commercial renovation
Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in squares and in current dollars (which are not adjusted for inflation).
About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com
SOURCE The Freedonia Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.