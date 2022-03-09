Global Automotive Operating Systems Market Report 2022: Breakdown by OS, ECU Function, Vehicle Type, 2021-2027

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Operating Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Software that acts as an interface between the computer hardware and the end-user is called as the operating system. Operating systems are used in cars for years, from the in-car entertainment menus built into the first digital stereos to the satellite navigation systems which is exist in new cars these days.



Impact of the COVID-19

Global Automotive Operating Systems market is facing an excess of challenges. Ban on Travel and quarantines, halt of indoor/outdoor activities, temporary closure of business operations, supply demand fluctuations, stock market volatility, falling business assurance, and many uncertainties are destructively impacting the business dynamics.



Regional Analysis

The market in North America is anticipated to account for a key income share in the automotive operating systems market worldwide because of growing demand for automotive. Customer demand for autonomous vehicles is growing demand for improved and efficient vehicle operating systems.

The market in Asia Pacific region is also projected to account for major share in the target market because of the growing sale of passenger vehicles. The countries like China and India are observing high sales of passenger vehicles due to increasing disposable income among the masses.



Key Development

In May 2021, Hanon Systems completed the acquisition of condenser business from Keihin Corporation for certain operations in Europe and North America.



In March 2021, Hanon Systems began construction on its fifth plant in Korea. The facility will produce a range of solutions, including heat pump modules and coolant valve assemblies, to support electric vehicles for the Genesis brand and Ioniq 5 model of Hyundai.



Key Players

AUTOSAR

ArcherMind Technology ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Automotive Grade Linux

Baidu Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

BMW AG (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)

Continental AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

GENIVI Alliance

Android (Alphabet Inc.)

Green Hills Software LLC

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG)

Microsoft Corporation

MONTAVISTA SOFTWARE LLC

Market Taxonomy

By OS Type

Android

Linux

QNX

Windows Embedded Automotive 7

Others

By ECU Function

Powertrain

Body Comfort & Control

Infotainment

Communication

Safety & ADAS

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Sub-compact Cars

Compact Cars

Mid-size Cars

Full size Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Trailers

Buses

Truck

Heavy Equipment

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

