Eric Gul Joins Tiger Group as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand executive and corporate counsel Eric Gul has joined Tiger Group as a Managing Director. Most recently General Counsel at Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Gul brings 22 years of experience in advising both public and private companies on IP, licensing, M&A, divestitures, financings and other matters involving consumer-facing brands.

Based in New York, Gul joins Tiger Group at a time when the asset valuation, disposition and finance firm is scaling up its practice of appraising and verifying brand value as lending collateral. He will play a central role in those efforts and will also bring his expertise to projects involving licensing, M&A and new IP investment opportunities.

"Eric's extensive experience at the forefront of consumer-facing brands gives him a highly informed perspective that will benefit our ABL clients as well as our Tiger Finance division," said Michael McGrail, Tiger Group COO. "Having worked with a Who's Who of global brands over the past 22 years, Eric understands how ongoing shifts in consumer demand and other macroeconomic trends are affecting their prospects and valuations."

Often in the role of corporate or general counsel, Gul has advised public and private companies such as Sequential Brands, Global Brands Group, Kids Headquarters and Tommy Hilfiger on acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; licensing and strategic partnerships; intellectual property; e-commerce; and marketing. He served as lead negotiator for hundreds of strategic partnerships and license agreements, touching the likes of Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Coach, Gaiam, Ellen Tracy, Joe's Jeans, Martha Stewart, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Sean John, and Nautica, to name a few.

In addition, Gul has overseen global IP portfolios for numerous consumer brands and has been heavily involved in M&A deals, including on the disposition side. "Eric's impressive business network and specialized expertise will serve Tiger well," McGrail said. "We are excited to welcome him to our team."

Gul, a resident of Englewood, N.J., earned his bachelor's degree (magna cum laude) from UCLA with a focus on classical civilization and his JD from New York University's School of Law.

