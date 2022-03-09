Eric Gul Joins Tiger Group as Managing Director

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand executive and corporate counsel Eric Gul has joined Tiger Group as a Managing Director. Most recently General Counsel at Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Gul brings 22 years of experience in advising both public and private companies on IP, licensing, M&A, divestitures, financings and other matters involving consumer-facing brands.
Based in New York, Gul joins Tiger Group at a time when the asset valuation, disposition and finance firm is scaling up its practice of appraising and verifying brand value as lending collateral. He will play a central role in those efforts and will also bring his expertise to projects involving licensing, M&A and new IP investment opportunities.
"Eric's extensive experience at the forefront of consumer-facing brands gives him a highly informed perspective that will benefit our ABL clients as well as our Tiger Finance division," said Michael McGrail, Tiger Group COO. "Having worked with a Who's Who of global brands over the past 22 years, Eric understands how ongoing shifts in consumer demand and other macroeconomic trends are affecting their prospects and valuations."
Often in the role of corporate or general counsel, Gul has advised public and private companies such as Sequential Brands, Global Brands Group, Kids Headquarters and Tommy Hilfiger on acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; licensing and strategic partnerships; intellectual property; e-commerce; and marketing. He served as lead negotiator for hundreds of strategic partnerships and license agreements, touching the likes of Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Coach, Gaiam, Ellen Tracy, Joe's Jeans, Martha Stewart, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Sean John, and Nautica, to name a few.
In addition, Gul has overseen global IP portfolios for numerous consumer brands and has been heavily involved in M&A deals, including on the disposition side. "Eric's impressive business network and specialized expertise will serve Tiger well," McGrail said. "We are excited to welcome him to our team."
Gul, a resident of Englewood, N.J., earned his bachelor's degree (magna cum laude) from UCLA with a focus on classical civilization and his JD from New York University's School of Law.
Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications: Elisa Krantz, 331517@email4pr.com ,(908) 789-0700, or Bill Parness, 331517@email4pr.com ,(732) 673-6852.
SOURCE Tiger Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.