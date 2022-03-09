SightGain Announces Addition of Former Senior Vice President and Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco to Company's Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGain, the first solution to move beyond Breach and Attack Simulation to continuously measure, quantify, and enhance how your people, processes, and technologies respond to actual cyber threats, announced today the addition of John N. Stewart, former senior vice president and chief security and trust officer at Cisco, to the company's Board of Directors.
Stewart joins the Board of Directors alongside Tony Surak, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner at DataTribe, and Christian Sorensen, Founder and CEO at SightGain.
"John has a wealth of start-up experience bringing game-changing technology, like SightGain, to the market. His insights and guidance will only accelerate our growth in the commercial space and play a critical role in the future of SightGain's success. We look forward to working with John to transform the way security risk is managed," said Christian Sorensen, CEO at SightGain.
Stewart brings more than three decades of information technology and cybersecurity experience to his new board leadership position. As the former senior vice president and chief security and trust officer at Cisco, Stewart spearheaded Cisco Secure Development Lifecycle and Trustworthy Systems efforts across the company's portfolio, and ensured its leadership in data protection and privacy, trust and assurance, and cybersecurity efforts with governments globally. Since then, he has served on several boards including TrustMAPP, Measured Risk, CodeDX, xtype, Vaultree, and others.
"SightGain is the right platform to assemble the threat-informed, evidence-based view of an organization's security posture. Since the initial investment in SightGain, we have seen the company achieve clear leadership in the Security Posture management market," states Stewart. "The combination of an obsessive focus on customers, category leadership, and significant momentum sets us up for success from here on out."
About SightGain
SightGain is moving the industry beyond Breach and Attack Simulation by providing verifiable insights into an organization's security people, processes, as well as the technology that breach and attack solutions typically cover. With SightGain, organizations can now continuously test, measure, and improve their security posture against the latest attacks using results from your SIEM, XDR, BAS, automation, analytics, SOAR, and ticketing systems. The results are used to optimize SOC performance, automate compliance tasks, and reduce cyber risk.
