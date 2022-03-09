THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTION ANNOUNCES MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT TO REVAMP ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE RESORTS IN THE CARIBBEAN

MIAMI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end hospitality group has announced it will invest over USD $50 million to upgrade the premises and enhance the amenities of its properties in the Caribbean. The disclosed amount will be used for all eight resorts within The Excellence Collection's portfolio in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Montego Bay.
New beach villas, enhanced amenities and upgraded spaces are among The Excellence Collection's US $50 million investment.
Following the success and growing demand for the brand's most sumptuous category, the Beach Villas with a Private Pool, The Excellence Collection will invest USD $7.5 million to build 12 additional units at Excellence Oyster Bay in Jamaica, almost tripling its current offering to a total of 17 villas once completed. The new villas, like the original five at the property, will feature over 1,500 square feet of living space, a garden with a jacuzzi, a shaded porch, an outdoor lounge area with a pool, and a private stretch of beach.
The rest of the funds, an estimated USD $46 million, will be allocated to some of the resorts' most popular common areas. Among the changes will be new sports facilities, embellished gastronomic venues and bars, and restructured spaces. Additionally, some of the furnishings in restaurants, suites, lobbies and beach areas will be upgraded to match the improvements made at the properties. Better mobility and connectivity will also be considered within the planned transformations.
"Since the inception of our first resort in Punta Cana over two decades ago, we strived for a standard in hospitality that we have now achieved and wish to continue for years to come. It's our goal to improve the experiences we can offer our guests; we want those who choose to stay with us, to return and not settle for anything less than Infinite Excellence in every single visit." states Domingo Aznar, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for The Excellence Collection
This comprehensive project aligns with The Excellent Collection's values of Innovative Curation and commitment to maintain the highest level of hospitality that has led it to be among the world's best All Inclusive brands. With these improvements, the company seeks to adapt to the industry's growing demand for VIP escapes and Bespoke Service that make possible the Extraordinary Moments guests expect from its resorts. The first phase kicks off immediately at Excellence Playa Mujeres in Mexico and the culmination of all projects is slated for 2024.
