Jay Wicker Joins BCN

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses welcomes Jay Wicker to the company as a Sales Director responsible for driving partner engagement and opportunities in the West region. The entire BCN Sales Director team is focused on designing and delivering technology solutions that enable our sales partners to deliver customer value.
Mr. Wicker brings with him a 20-year career in telecom and technology, most recently as a National Channel Sales Manager for NetFortris. His experience makes him uniquely qualified to support partners in bringing BCN's emerging technologies to their customers.
BCN continues to expand its roster of emerging products and services that today includes BCN Cloud Voice Hosted, SIP Trunk, and POTS replacement solutions. Additionally, SD-WAN, cloud-based security, and a robust suite of managed equipment and monitoring services are key offerings inside the portfolio.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Jay to the BCN team. His channel experience and partner relationships in the West region will ultimately drive mutual success for BCN and our partners," said Ryan Kelly, BCN Vice President of Sales & Partner Development.
About BCN
BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.
For over 28 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com
SOURCE BCN
