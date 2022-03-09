Symphony Talent Invests in Internal Diversity and Customer Growth

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader of recruitment marketing technology, announced the appointment of three key C-suite roles: Chief Operating Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.
These appointments demonstrate Symphony Talent's strategic approach to innovation and growth. The C-level positions will support the organization in exceeding new customer care and retention goals, optimizing implementations and integrations, and defining clear customer paths.
Symphony Talent's leadership advancements include investing in internal mobility opportunities and adding two women as C-suite executives.
- Tyler Holbrook to Chief Operating Officer: Tyler joined the organization in 2003. As COO, he will support the entire leadership team in strategizing and meeting Symphony Talent's 2022 goals.
- Lisa Bordinat to Chief Customer Officer: Lisa joined the organization in 2011. She will lead the renewed focus on customer experience to train internal teams, optimize customer implementations, and strengthen partner integrations.
- Sophie Léguillette to Chief Marketing Officer: In 2022, Marketing will focus on growth and organizational alignment, and Sophie, who joined Symphony in 2021, will support a defined go-to-market plan that complements product evolution and clear customer paths.
"It's wonderful to be part of a change that will trickle down throughout the entire org," said Sophie Leguillette, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Talent, on becoming Symphony's third female C-level executive. "The ST mantra is 'automate tasks, empower teams.' I'm taking that to heart as I open critical roles, grow from within, and double down on how our team operates. We are here to communicate our customers' successes, and we need the right people and processes to do it well."
"Our people take pride in what they do and who they work with. Investing in diverse teams leads to a variety of strategies for creating customer value and helps strengthen our culture, product, and ultimately, moves our customers forward," said Roopesh Nair, CEO & President, Symphony Talent.
These leaders complement our current team of Roopesh Nair, Ajay Kutty, Jennifer Harrigan, Carl Calarco, Simon Phillips, and Gunnar Kiene.
More details are available at: https://www.symphonytalent.com/en/about-us/.
Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps talent acquisition teams automate tasks and empower innovative candidate interactions. Symphony Talent's award-winning EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design and recruitment technology support more than 600 customers across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.
SOURCE Symphony Talent
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.