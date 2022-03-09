Mauna Loa to Exhibit at Expo West 2022 with First-Ever Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream

Anaheim, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mauna Loa® (http://www.maunaloa.com), the U.S. leader of macadamia nut products for 75 years, heads to Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim from March 10-12th, at Booth #4962 in Hall E, to showcase its line of Hawai'i-inspired, plant-based Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream, the first and only commercialized line of macadamia milk ice cream.

Delivering "paradise in a pint" to consumers through its online shop and in the freezer aisles of stores such as Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, and Whole Foods, since last year, Mauna Loa ended 2021 as the top-selling plant-based ice cream amongst new items, within the Natural Channel.

"It's an incredible feeling for our team to have been able to introduce innovation to not only our historic brand, after 75 years of focusing primarily on our macadamia nut lines, but also to the category of plant-based ice cream that has been gaining momentum in recent years, throughout every retail channel," said Danielle Laubenstein, Director of Global Marketing for Mauna Loa. "We are so excited to see the response from consumers, in the months following the launch of our ice cream, whose strong purchase desire and positive feedback has made four of our SKUs top sellers in the set. We can't wait to keep delivering more innovation that brings a slice of paradise into the homes and lives of our customers across the country."

The success of the initial launch has prompted a high demand for Mauna Loa to innovate further within the category, taking the macadamia nut where it's never gone before, and adding additional variety and Hawaiian flavors to its lineup. Last year, the brand launched Strawberry Guava, as its seventh Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream flavor, which takes some of the island's most popular fruits to the mainland in perfect, pint-sized portions. As the initial response to the latest innovation has been highly positive, Mauna Loa released Molokaʻi Sea Salt & Caramel as its eighth flavor this year and plans to add additional flavors throughout 2022, with the next being Big Island Mac Nut.



Molokaʻi Sea Salt & Caramel is a unique recipe of creamy caramel swirls and a dash of sea salt, sourced from the Island of Molokaʻi. Under the watchful eye of a Saltmaster, seawater sourced from the pure waters around Molokaʻi are solar evaporated to achieve an ultra-rich mineral sea salt. While the salt has also been used historically for ceremonial purposes, such as blessings and purifying sea-going canoes, it also works wonders on and in foods and recipes to accentuate flavor.

Big Island Mac Nut features buttery macadamia nuts roasted with sugar and then ground into a paste to create a sweet, full-flavored caramelized macadamia cream. It is then used in the ice cream base, as well as sprinkled in like raindrops, along with crunchy macadamia nut pieces. The name is an homage to the Big Island, where Mauna Loa's Keaʻau plant is located.

With a simple ingredient list, all ice cream flavors are Vegan.org Certified, non-dairy, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Both chocolate SKUs are Cocoa Horizons Certified, and all flavors are available in retailer freezers across the country, including Sprouts nationwide, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons/Safeway (Seattle, Hawai'i, NorCal, SoCal, Texas and New Mexico), Longs Drugs, and launching in Kroger in May. All SKUs are also available for purchase on MaunaLoa.com. These new flavors add to Mauna Loa's already popular lines of chocolate-covered macadamias and dry-roasted flavored macadamias.

Adding to the flavored macadamia nut portfolio is the new 1oz Snack Macs launching at Expo West. These are pegged instant consumables in best-selling flavors: Hawaiian Sea Salt and Maui Onion & Garlic. They are Keto certified and only 200 calories per serving, making them a perfect on-the-go snack. They can be found at Albertsons and Hawaiʻi starting in April.

And just going live this month are the newly installed solar farm at the Mauna Loa plant in Keaʻau. As a company based in Hawai'i, Mauna Loa believe it is their kuleana, their responsibility, to ensure that the Islands continue to thrive, including through sustainability efforts. The Hawaiian macadamia crop is grown using only rainwater making them the most sustainable nut. Additionally, Mauna Loa uses the whole nut. The shell is cleanly burned to produce green energy and the husk is used as compost at local farms. This, along with the new solar panels, will power the factory with 100% renewable energy. This is why Mauna Loa believes macadamias can help create a better way, a better life, and a better world.

About Mauna Loa®

Beginning in 1946, beneath the shadow of Mauna Loa® volcano herself, the Mauna Loa brand began growing and roasting macadamias to produce a nutritious nut with a buttery flavor and unique crunch. Since then, the Hawai'i-based company still roasts macadamias in its own manufacturing plant in Keaʻau, on the Big Island of Hawai'i, and has created a wide variety of macadamia nut products, including Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream, flavored nuts, and chocolate-covered nuts. With a passionate team that embodies the aloha spirit, Mauna Loa continues to innovate with bold new products that harness the vibrant flavors and exquisite tastes of Hawai'i.

With the launch of its online store, all of Mauna Loa's products are now available to island-lovers throughout the country, with products shipped directly to the customer's front door.

For more information on Mauna Loa, visit http://www.maunaloa.com.

About Hawaiian Host Group

Hawaiian Host Group, the parent company to Hawaiian Host®. Mauna Loa and Koho brands, is the leading manufacturer of premium chocolate and macadamia nut snacks. Renowned for providing an authentic chocolate and macadamia nut experience, the iconic Hawai'i company has been offering high-quality, delicious products—from fine confectionery gifts to indulgent snacks, since 1927. Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaiian Host Group produces a wide assortment of unique premium chocolate and macadamia nut snacks and distributes them globally. For more information on Hawaiian Host Group, visit http://www.hawaiianhostgroup.com.

Top plant-based ice cream brands, Naturals Channel - Latest 12 Weeks

SPINSScan Natural Enhanced Channel, TPL Universe, L52 Weeks ending 05/16/2021

Top plant-based ice cream brands, MULO - Latest 12 Weeks

SPINSScan Conventional Multi Outlet (powered by IRI), TPL Universe, L12 Weeks ending 06/13/2021, Top 20 brands in $ sales, ranked by $/TDP

