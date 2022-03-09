Mobility As A Service Market Size To Reach USD 41.63 Billion In 2030 | Rapid Adoption Of Autonomous Vehicles And Electric Vehicles Is One Of The Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size is expected to reach USD 41.63 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles is one of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smartcard transportation tickets is expected to boost revenue growth of market during the forecast period. MaaS employs both public and private cars, with ride-sharing services accounting for the most revenue. Autonomous vehicles will minimize necessity for private vehicle ownership and associated expenses. Drivers will no longer be liable for driving, which will raise profits for ride-sharing businesses. The electric mobility as a service (eMaaS) market is also growing rapidly. It combines cutting-edge technologies with innovative business strategies to pave way for widespread adoption of electric cars. Using electric vehicles (EVs) not only reduces carbon emissions but also reduces noise and air pollution. It may also be less expensive to drive per mile, as EVs cost 70-80% less per mile than Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Consumers can be encouraged to use multimodal transportation by offering appealing subscriptions. This can open up new potential in MaaS industry.
Often inter-state and inter-city travelers have difficulty in scheduling and boarding multiple types of transportation to get to their destination. Governments of developing countries are preparing to implement the French Mobility Act, which includes one ticket or smartcard for mobility as a service. One transportation ticket program provides a wide range of services, including single-pass, which would replace customers' present subscriptions to all services. Every country's government concentrates on building plans with stakeholders and mobility operators to ensure data privacy and security. As it unites all of applications under one roof, smartcard service app is expected to save consumers time and effort.
Increase in demand for car rentals/ station-based car rentals post-pandemic is expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. Station-based mobility is predicted to expand in popularity as need to obey social distancing standards grew after COVID-19 pandemic. Commuters might choose automobile rental services over public transit to avoid interacting with strangers. Instead of adopting vehicle-sharing services, travelers would place greater reliance on automobile rental companies for timely sanitization. A drop in demand for multifunctional transportation services, such as car-sharing, bus-sharing, and rail services, would result in a short-term market crash.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
- B2C segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Consumers now can enjoy benefits of ease of online car booking while saving money on shipping costs by picking up or returning from a specific spot
- Android segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period, as Android Operating System (OS) is less expensive than iOS and widely adopted
- MaaS market in North America is expected to register considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing use of bike rentals and bike sharing by people
- Some major companies in the global market report include UbiGo AB, OLA (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Uber Technologies, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Moovel Group GmbH, DiDi Chuxing Technology Co., Citymapper, Shuttl (Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd.), Communauto Inc., and Moovit Inc.
- In April 2019, Uber opened a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Clark. It is the second-largest strategic center for its global community activities and shared support services in Philippines.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global mobility as a service market based on service type, vehicle type, type, business model, propulsion type, operation system, application, and region:
- Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Bi-Cycling Sharing
- Ride Hailing
- Car Sharing
- Bus Sharing
- Self-Driving Car Service
- Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Micro-Mobility
- Four Wheelers
- Buses
- Trains
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Public
- Private
- Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Business-to-Business (B2B)
- Business-to-Customer (B2C)
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Rentals
- Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- ICE Vehicle
- Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- CNG/LPG Vehicle
- Operation System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Android
- iOS
- Others
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- Personalized Application Service
- Journey Management
- Journey Planning
- Flexible Payments and Transaction
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
