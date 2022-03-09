Governor General to Welcome New Heads of Mission to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to cover a virtual presentation of credentials of 9 new heads of mission to Canada.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
His Excellency Teburoro Tito
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kiribati
His Excellency Viliami Vaʻinga Tōnē
High Commissioner-designate for the Kingdom of Tonga
His Excellency Philip Jada Natana
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of South Sudan
His Excellency Issimaïl Chanfi
Ambassador-designate of the Union of the Comoros
His Excellency Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf
Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
His Excellency Jean-Claude Félix Do-Rego
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Benin
His Excellency Onkokame Kitso Mokaila
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Botswana
Her Excellency Margareth Natalie Mensah-Williams
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Namibia
Her Excellency Nicole Catherine Marie Bintner
Ambassador-designate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Virtual event
Notes for media:
- To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.
- Members of the media who have confirmed their attendance will be provided with the link to the virtual ceremony one hour prior to the start of the presentation.
- All media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. If you are not an active member, you can obtain temporary membership by contacting pressres2@parl.gc.ca.
- Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.
Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.