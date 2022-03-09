VOTI DETECTION AWARDED FIRST TIME CONTRACT FROM INDIA CUSTOMS

MONTREAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") VOTI, a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it had received an order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, a division of the country's Ministry of Finance and the country's highest customs authority, for 10 XR3D-6D X-ray scanning systems. Deliveries on the order are expected to fall within the second quarter of FY2022.
"This first-time contract from India Customs is a highly strategic win for our company." commented Daniel Menard, Chief Operating Officer of VOTI Detection, "This is a breakthrough order in a market that holds tremendous growth potential for our X-ray scanning systems. Our superior technology and value proposition led to this order and we are looking forward to working very closely with India Customs to meet their X-ray scanning requirements over the coming years." Menard continued, "Our success working with CBSA has allowed for us to establish ourselves as players within this important market vertical. We look forward to continuing to growth on the international level."
About VOTI Detection
VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com
SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.