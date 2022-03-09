FRANCHISE IN UAE's T20 LEAGUE ACQUIRED BY CAPRI GLOBAL

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capri Global has made its first ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in UAE's T20 league.
Capri Global Group's interest varies across sectors through its subsidiaries and net worth of the Group is in excess of Rs. 3,800 Cr. Key ventures of the Group are Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Stressed Assets Fund (SAF) and Sports Venture. The Group Company, Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) is one of India's leading Non-Deposit Taking Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Companies with a USD 1 Billion+ market cap. Promoted by a first-generation entrepreneur, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, CGCL is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global Capital Limited said, "We are delighted to acquire a franchise in UAE's T20 league. Our foray into sports franchising allows Capri Global to leverage on the passion that Indian audience has for cricket. We see great synergy coming through this alliance, including a host of exciting moments that are set to elevate the cricketing experience for our Indian audience at the global platform. We believe that the land of opportunity through its sports IP has created an image that accurately depicts what represents the UAE. We wish UAE's T20 League a very successful season and hope to see them hosting many more in the years to come."
Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE's T20 League Chairman and Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board said, "I am very excited to welcome Mr. Sharma to UAE's T20 Family! To have a partner who is acknowledged as one of India's leading investment bankers, buying into the UAE's T20 vision and investing into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of UAE's T20 League's Business Model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events."
Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board said, "We are extremely pleased that a legendary investment professional like Rajesh Sharma has chosen to partner with the UAE's T20 League."
Media Contact :
Shivashish Chanda
Email: pr@plt20.com
SOURCE UAE T20 League
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.