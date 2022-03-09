Global Holter Monitor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ip-telephony-market-A12276was Valued At US$ 452.32 Mn in 2020 Growing at a CAGR of 9.56% over the Forecast Period (2022 - 2030): A Report By Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Absolute Markets Insights report, the product segment dominated the holter monitor market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the adoption of advanced technologies to increase the accuracy and output of diagnosis. The market players are focusing on the development of products by integrating event and holter monitoring system. For instance, The InfoBionic MoMe Kardia system is the first and only wireless remote patient monitoring platform that incorporates Holter, event, and mobile cardiac telemetry technologies into a single sensor and transmitting device. Increased adoption of analysis software is another factor driving the market growth. Many companies provide useful analysis software services that can generate holter monitoring reports quickly and accurately. For instance, The Master 9 is the newest version of holter analysis software from Applied Cardiac Systems, which showcases the ability to scan 5 minutes of ECG rather than beat by beat. Moreover, the ongoing trend of ambulatory monitoring devices is significantly impacting the growth of holter monitor market. For instance, GE's MARS Ambulatory ECG Holter Monitoring System is an advanced holter monitoring system with flexible analysis capabilities available at healthcare centres. Additionally, the demand for wireless holter devices and real-time bedside wearable monitors, across the globe is on the rise.

Read our 420+ pages report on Global Holter Monitor Market published by Absolute Markets Insights

With the increasing demand by cardiologists for technologically compatible and efficient diagnostic devices the 12 channel monitor is witnessing the fastest growth rate in the global holter monitor market as it provides improved signal recording. For instance, Holter Recorder TLC-5000 is a 12 channel monitor with a recorder that has built-in flash storage media that increases its memory capacity and provides quick and accurate analysis.

Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1079

Increasing number of patients opting for diagnosis in healthcare centres, has augmented the implementation of advanced technologies integrated with holter monitors for improved diagnosis and treatment. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of mortality in the United States for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups. Annually, approximately 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease, accounting for one out of every four deaths. In addition, the most frequent type of heart disease, coronary heart disease, killed 360,900 persons in 2019. Thus, with the rising disease burden worldwide and the increasing need for remote patient monitoring, the global holter monitor market will gain remarkable momentum.

Asia Pacific region in the global holter monitor market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increasing aging population and increased cardiovascular disease prevalence are shifting the focus on the use of holter monitoring devices. According to the American College of Cardiology Foundation, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of mortality in Asia. In 2019, Asia registered for 58 percent of the 18.6 million CVD deaths worldwide. In 2019, Asia was responsible for 10.8 million deaths, accounting for nearly 35% of all deaths in Asia. Furthermore, R&D sector expansion, developing healthcare infrastructure, and key companies focused on the development of innovative products in this region is another factor leading for the markets growth.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1079

Global Holter Monitor Market Attractiveness, By 2029

Competitor Insights:

ACS Diagnostics

Apollo Homecare

Biotricity

Bittium

Contec

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

FUKUDA DENSHI

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

ScottCare

Other Market Participants

Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1079

Absolute Markets Insights 420+ pages research study on Global Holter Monitor Market includes extensive information on the following pointers:

Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.

Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.

Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities)

Market determinants and Influencing Factors

Technological Trends

Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators

Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Holter Monitor Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions



R&D Initiatives



Product Launches



Investments Trends

Market Share Analysis, 2021

Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies

*We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.*

* We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24

Global Holter Monitor Market

By Offering

Products

Services

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By End-User

Individuals

Healthcare Facilities

Geriatric Care Centres

Others

By Type

3 Channel Monitors

12 Channel Monitors

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Rest of North America )

(U.S., , , Rest of ) Europe ( France , The UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe )

( , The UK, , , , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , New Zealand , Australia , South Korea , Southeast Asia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Kuwait , South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

and ( , UAE, , , , Rest of & ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

Purchase the latest in-depth Holter Monitor Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1079

Top Related Reports:

Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market - Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market was valued at US$ 7048.44 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period

- Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market was valued at in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period Global Arrhythmia Market - Global arrhythmia market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

- Global arrhythmia market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market – Global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market was valued at US$ 7953.10 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

– Global diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market was valued at in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Global Electrophysiology Devices Market - The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at US$ 5528.36 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

- The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market – Global cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at US$ 4038.35 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029)

– Global cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029) Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market - Global virtual rehabilitation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period.

Glance through Absolute Markets Insights plethora of reports on Healthcare

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213

Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights