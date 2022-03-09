Pinnacle Foundation Repair accepted into Forbes Business Council

GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinnacle Foundation Repair, a company providing top-quality building foundation repairs, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Robby Brown was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Robby Brown into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Robby has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. he will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Robby will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Robby Brown will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am beyond thrilled to have been invited to the Forbes Business Council, and it demonstrates the exceptional work and reputation that Pinnacle Foundation Repair has managed to build and achieve over the past few years and since its inception. This invite is truly an honor and proves the importance of the dedication that has seen me and the company recognized for the service we provide to our customers. I believe my time on this council will be a successful one. As a strong believer in the value of community, I consider this an excellent opportunity not just to demonstrate the impact of Pinnacle in the local area, but also to help both myself and the organization as a whole further cement ourselves in a leadership role. This is not just something that applies to the injury. Pinnacle and I want to give back and help the community thrive. Pinnacle would not be where it is today, nor would it have found itself accepted to the Forbes Business Council without the help and support of the community. After 20 years in the industry learning from the experts of previous generations, I fully believe that I have the tools and the knowledge to assist others. I look forward to what the future has to offer, and I hope I can match the impact that my fellow members have contributed so far. Once again, I want to thank Forbes for the consideration and opportunity. I look forward to working with like-minded local leaders and sharing my experiences and knowledge to help organizations reach their potential."

