Capital Rx Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Capital Rx is the only pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) company to be recognized on the list this year.

Capital Rx is the fastest-growing PBM in the United States that delivers greater transparency in prescription drug pricing. It obliterates drug price volatility by using a government-authorized benchmark called the National Average Drug Acquisition Cost ( NADAC ) for its pricing model. Combined with its Clearinghouse Model , Capital Rx brings undistorted visibility into actual drug unit costs and eliminates arbitrary price variability. Capital Rx covers hundreds of thousands of lives through its work with employer groups, health plans, unions, and other local municipalities. Capital Rx's high-touch service approach provides unparalleled member service with better financial outcomes for its clients. In 2021, Capital Rx maintained 100% implementation satisfaction, 99.5% client retention, and 98% member satisfaction. Capital Rx strategically doubled its headcount in 2021 and opened a new New York City-based Headquarters in 2022.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points; Capital Rx ranks 200 out of 500 companies.

"I'm proud of the entire team at Capital Rx, who strive to deliver the highest quality of care at the lowest price point," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx. "We've created a culture where people want to come to work, learn from each other, and believe in our mission. It is the employee experience that allowed us to be recognized by Forbes, and I'm honored for the acknowledgment."

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com .

