Vacation Rental Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from Europe |Growing Tourism Industry & the Increasing Popularity of Short-term Rental Properties to Boost Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

by PRNewswire
March 9, 2022 10:00 AM | 12 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacation rental market is expected to grow by USD 62.97 billion from 2019 to 2024 at a CAGR of 7% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Spain, France, and Italy are the key markets for the vacation rental market in Europe. The growth of the travel and tourism industry contributes to the growth of the vacation rental market in the region. Also, increased customer awareness towards rental vacation services contributes to the growth of the vacation rental market in Europe.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Vacation Rental Market Analysis Report by management (managed by owners and professionally managed) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/vacation-rental-market-industry-analysis

Vacation Rental Market - Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving growth in the vacation rental market is the growing tourism industry and the increasing popularity of short-term rental properties. The expansion of the tourism industry significantly contributes to a country's GDP. Multiple governments have implemented strategies that favor the growth of the global tourism industry. The global increase in the number of tourists leads to high demand for vacation rental properties. Baby boomers have been contributing significantly to the growth of the travel and tourism industry. Thus, the growth of the tourism industry and an increase in the number of domestic and international travelers have positively impacted the demand for vacation rental properties.

Also, instant booking is a major trend supporting the vacation rental market share growth. The trend of instant bookings positively impacts the growth of the global vacation rental market as such booking processes are associated with minimal or zero wait time. Online vacation rental sites also facilitate real-time bookings. This value-addition will improve the convenience of booking vacation rentals, leading to increased customer satisfaction. Many existing market vendors have invested in autoresponder technology, which saves time and money. This technology enables automated responses to inquiry emails and repetitive inquiries, which is expected to create a unique user experience.

To know more about drivers & trends - Download a free sample now!

Some of key Vacation Rental Players:

The vacation rental market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative advertising approached primarily through various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, to compete in the market.

  • 9flats.com Pte Ltd.
  • Airbnb Inc.
  • Booking Holdings Inc.
  • Expedia Group Inc.
  • Hotelplan Holding AG
  • MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.
  • NOVASOL AS
  • Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.
  • TripAdvisor Inc.
  • Wyndham Destinations Inc

Vacation Rental Market - Segmentation Analysis

 Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

 Management Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Managed by owners- size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Professionally managed - size and forecast 2019-2024

To gain further insights on the market contribution of all segments -Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Vacation Rental Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 62.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.51

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                                 

2. Scope of the report                           

                2.1 Preface   

                                Exhibit 11: Years in consideration

                2.2 Preface   

                                Exhibit 12: Vendor: Key offerings

                2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$               

                                Exhibit 13: Currency conversion rates for US$

3. Market Landscape                             

                                Exhibit 14: Global Specialized Consumer Services Market

                                Exhibit 15: Segments of global Specialized Consumer Services Market

                                Exhibit 16: Market characteristics

                                Exhibit 17: Market characteristics analysis

                                Exhibit 18: Market segments

4. Market Sizizng                     

                                Exhibit 19: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist

                                Exhibit 20: Market size 2019

                                Exhibit 21: Global market: Size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 22: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

5. Five Forces Analysis                          

                                Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis 2019

                                Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis 2024

                                Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of buyers

                                Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers

                                Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants

                                Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes

                                Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry

                                Exhibit 30:  Market condition - Five forces 2019

6. Customer landscape                         

                                Exhibit 31: Customer Landscape

                                Exhibit 32: Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                                Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

                                Exhibit 35: Comparison_5

                                Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

                                Exhibit 47: Country_Legend_16

                                Exhibit 48: Market Opportunity

8 Market segmentation by management                     

                                Exhibit 49: Management - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 50: Comparison by management

                                Exhibit 51: Comparison_7

                                Exhibit 52: Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 53: Managed by owners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 54: Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

                                Exhibit 55: Professionally managed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

                                Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by management

9. Decision Framework                         

                                Exhibit 57: Decision framework

10. Drivers and challenges                  

                                Exhibit 58: International tourist arrivals 2011-2016 (millions)

                                Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges

11. Market Trends                  

12.  Vendor landscape                          

                                Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape

                                Exhibit 61: Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 62: Vendor landscape analysis

13. Vendor analysis                

                                Exhibit 63: Vendors covered

                                Exhibit 64: Vendor_analysis1

                                Exhibit 65: Vendor classification

                                Exhibit 66: Market positioning of vendors

                                Exhibit 67: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 68: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Product segments

                                Exhibit 69: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 70: 9flats.com Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 71: Airbnb Inc. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 72: Airbnb Inc. - Product segments

                                Exhibit 73: Airbnb Inc. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 74: Airbnb Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 75: Booking Holdings Inc. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 76: Booking Holdings Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 77: Booking Holdings Inc. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 79: Booking Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

                                Exhibit 80: Booking Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 81: Expedia Group Inc. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 82: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 83: Expedia Group Inc. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 84: Expedia Group Inc. - Geographic focus

                                Exhibit 85: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

                                Exhibit 86: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 87: Hotelplan Holding AG - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 88: Hotelplan Holding AG - Business segments

                                Exhibit 89: Hotelplan Holding AG - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 90: Hotelplan Holding AG - Segment focus

                                Exhibit 92: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 93: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 94: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 95: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Geographic focus

                                Exhibit 96: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

                                Exhibit 97: MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 98: NOVASOL AS - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 99: NOVASOL AS - Business segments

                                Exhibit 100: NOVASOL AS - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 101: NOVASOL AS - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 102: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 103: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Product segments

                                Exhibit 104: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 105: Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 106: TripAdvisor Inc. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 107: TripAdvisor Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 108: TripAdvisor Inc. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 109: TripAdvisor Inc. - Geographic focus

                                Exhibit 110: TripAdvisor Inc. - Segment focus

                                Exhibit 111: TripAdvisor Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 112: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Vendor overview

                                Exhibit 113: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 114: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Organizational developments

                                Exhibit 115: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Geographic focus

                                Exhibit 116: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Segment focus

                                Exhibit 117: Wyndham Destinations Inc. - Key offerings

14. Appendix                            

                                Exhibit 118: Research framework

                                Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 120: Information sources

                                Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

                                Exhibit 122: Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacation-rental-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-growing-tourism-industry--the-increasing-popularity-of-short-term-rental-properties-to-boost-market17000-technavio-reports-301498058.html

SOURCE Technavio

