Mitratech Recent Investment Delivers On Integrated Legal Platform Promise

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, the leading provider of legal and compliance software, is pleased to announce at Legalweek 2022, the integration of legal spend analytics and expertise from Quovant, into Mitratech's world-class matter management technology.
With the focus on rapid integration and time-to-value for customers, Mitratech has strategically connected solutions that span the legal matter and spend management process.
Quovant, now a part of Mitratech, leverages sophisticated AI and ML spend categorization technology that delivers more than 97% predictive accuracy. In addition, with hundreds of millions of line items reviewed and billions of dollars in invoices processed, customers can operationalize the output of advanced spend analytics and intelligence through an integrated and progressive platform.
"This is what customers have been asking for and one of the core values of Mitratech is rapidly incorporating new solutions into our portfolio after we invest in them," said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. "Quovant is no exception. This is the only platform that has optimized the complex life cycle of matter and claims management to deliver new, dynamic analytics that drive actionable decisions. The ROI for customers is significant, especially when you layer in the insights from these technologies. We are thrilled to bring this to market during LegalWeek."
Mitratech is showcasing this and other innovative technology at Legalweek 2022 in Booth #2000 and will be leading three informative sessions on Thursday, March 10th.
