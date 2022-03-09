Swift Sensors Wireless Sensor Adapter Connects Any Industrial Analog Sensor to the Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swift Sensors (http://www.swiftsensors.com), a provider of wireless industrial IoT sensor solutions, introduces the SS3-615 Wireless Universal Sensor Adapter that quickly retrofits any analog transducers for remote cloud-based monitoring. The new adapter enables customers to seamlessly connect their legacy equipment and measurement devices to the Swift Sensors Cloud Console for real-time displays, historical data views, analysis, reporting, and real-time alerts when measurement values breach critical thresholds.

The SS3-615 Wireless Universal Sensor Adapter (https://www.swiftsensors.com/catalog/sensors/ss3-615/) expands the Swift Sensors ecosystem to include the most common traditional industrial measurements including temperature, pressure, flow rate, level, proximity, power, voltage, current, and more. Now, customers can choose from any sensor or transducer to meet special requirements with varying operating ranges, form factors, probe types, and accuracy ranges. The new adapter supports rapid digital transformation of analog monitoring equipment, prolonging the life of customer's existing investment while upgrading it to a cloud-based model.

A Simple Upgrade to Bring Your Measurements to the Cloud

"We designed the sensor adaptor for the huge class of legacy systems, capital equipment, and environments that are currently monitored by analog transducers that don't connect to the cloud," said Ray Almgren, Swift Sensors CEO. "Now, users can quickly and cost-effectively add cloud-monitoring and analytics capabilities to their legacy systems."

Common applications include environmental monitoring for facilities management, machine condition monitoring for predictive maintenance, refrigeration monitoring for food and vaccine safety, industrial process monitoring for optimization, and more.

Implement Simple Control with No Programming Required

One of the unique design features of the SS3-615 is a configurable real-time simple control algorithm that users can specify with configuration dialogs. Rather than writing complex custom embedded code, users can specify upper and lower triggers to turn on and off a digital signal on the device based on the measured value. While the sensor can send values to the cloud up to once per minute, the control loop can run as fast as once per second to sense when trigger levels are reached and turn on or off a digital output. The digital output can be used to sound alarms or flash lights to alert nearby employees or trigger relays to turn on or off equipment such as pumps, fans, or chillers for environmental control..

One Adapter SKU for Multiple Sensor Types

The SS3-615 Wireless Universal Sensor Adapter gets its "universal" name from the unique configuration capability. Users can configure the adapter to connect with analog sensors that generate voltage, current, or resistance output - making almost any analog sensor compatible. Having one SKU that works with multiple sensor types, and uses Bluetooth (BLE5) communications protocol that is licensed for global usage, customers can greatly simplify their ordering and inventory management strategies. The Swift Sensors SS3-615 can be deployed for any sensor in any country around the world with the same SKU.

Broad Range of Supported Measurement Transducer Types

The Wireless Universal Sensor Adaptor can digitize analog transducer measurements from thousands of available sensors, including but not limited to:

AC current (0-100AAC) and voltage (0-300VAC)

Barometric pressure

DC current (0-100A) and voltage (0-50VDC)

Distance/proximity

Fluid flow and level

Gas levels for ammonia, ethanol, propane, hydrogen and more

High-precision temperature data from RTDs and thermistors

Vessel pressure

And much more (any available analog sensor can be connected).

"Thousands of analog sensors are available from specialty manufacturers who are not in a position to offer wireless or cloud-based solutions. With a Swift Sensors Wireless Universal Sensor Adaptor, customers can immediately access any analog measurement throughout their facility with very little capital or infrastructure investment or disruption." said Jace Curtis, owner of T&M Instruments. "The opportunities for transformation are virtually limitless by combining the new SS3-615 adapter with the huge installed base of legacy sensors and systems."

The Wireless Universal Sensor Adaptor is the first in a new family of products Swift Sensors is developing to extend the company's remote cloud monitoring and alert ecosystem to thousands of industrial machine, process and environmental applications. Upcoming Swift Sensors adaptors will support industrial sensors with digital interfaces for measuring rotational velocity (RPMs), position/proximity, angular position, or detecting physical alarms, switches, buttons and relays.

About Swift Sensors

Swift Sensors is a wireless IoT company specializing in low-cost cloud-based sensor solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Its flagship product, the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System, combines low-power wireless sensors with cloud-based monitoring, notifications, analytics and reporting to monitor and protect equipment and processes for customers in manufacturing, food service, facility management, cold chain, transportation and agriculture.

PRESS CONTACT

John Pasquarette

Swift Sensors

press@swiftsensors.com

+1-512-256-7552

###

Media Contact

John Pasquarette, Swift Sensors, Inc., +1 (512) 633-7050, jpasquarette@swiftsensors.com

Christopher Carson, Swift Sensors, 830-456-7290, ccarson@swiftsensors.com

Twitter

SOURCE Swift Sensors, Inc.