Long-term Device Benefits Demonstrated in the Largest VasQ™ External Support Forearm Fistula Real-World Experience Published To Date

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Shahverdyan, Head of Vascular Access Center at Asklepios Klinik Barmbek of Hamburg, Germany, in partnership with Dr. Dirk Hentschel, President-Elect of VASA and Interventional Nephrologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital of Boston, MA, have recently published a retrospective analysis of 150 consecutive radiocephalic (forearm) fistula VasQ™ External Support procedures at Seminars in Dialysis.1 VasQ™ External Support, a Laminate Medical technology, is implanted around the connection between the vein and artery of an arteriovenous fistula to promote maturation into a functional access for hemodialysis. Standard fistulas have reported failure rates to become functional for hemodialysis as high as 60% within the first year.2 The newly published data demonstrated that implanting VasQ resulted in 90% of fistulas used for dialysis within a median of 41 days and 84% maintaining secondary patency out to 36 months. The results suggested that the addition of VasQ to Dr. Shahverdyan's standard of care has helped hemodialysis patients receive more functional fistulas that are durable over the long-term.
Dr. Shahverdyan commented that, "I am excited to share this data, which builds on my previous publication that demonstrated the short-term benefit of VasQ to reduce my primary failure rate.[3] Now we see the early success with VasQ translated to the long-term benefit of more patients retaining a functional fistula out to 3 years."
Dr. Hentschel added, "I was excited to partner with Robert on this publication. The data supporting VasQ's use in creating usable fistulas continues to build. I am looking forward to having this technology available for use in U.S. patients."
Laminate is currently completing their U.S. Pivotal Study and preparing their submission for market clearance to the FDA for review.
For the full publication, go to the Seminars in Dialysis.
About Laminate Medical Technologies
Laminate Medical Technologies is dedicated to making better fistulas for hemodialysis patients. Founded in 2012 by Tammy Gilon and Dr. Eyal Orion, Laminate plans to build upon the success of VasQ with additional devices currently in development to address the challenges faced by fistula patients.
To learn more about VasQ and see a demonstration video, visit Laminate at http://www.laminatemedical.com/vasq/.
- Shahverdyan R, Hentschel DM. Semin Dial. 2022 Epub ahead of print.
- Dember LM, et al. JAMA 299: 2164–2171, 2008.
- Shahverdyan R, Meyer T, Matoussevitch V. J Vasc Access. 2021 Mar;22(2):166-172.
SOURCE Laminate Medical Technologies
