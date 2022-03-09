MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada's Travel Rules Decimating Business Travel, Stifling Toronto's Tourism Economy; Business Leaders Call on Federal Government to Urgently Lift Remaining Travel Restrictions by April 1

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Together with the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable"), local business leaders including representatives from the Toronto Region Board of Trade, the Global Business Travel Association, and American Express Global Business Travel have come together to urge the federal government to remove unnecessary and non-science-based obstacles to international travel by April 1.
Date:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time:
Remarks at 10:00 am, EST
A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.
Location:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre
South Building Foyer
255 Front St W
Toronto, ON
M5V 2W6
Media Teleconference Line:
Local: 416-764-8682
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549
Confirmation #: 12733721
Livestream:
Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable YouTube and Twitter Channels
SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable
