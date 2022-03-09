SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Large Employers 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is proud to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2022.

"We are proud to receive this recognition by Forbes and to be among America's best large employers," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "This is particularly meaningful because it's based upon feedback of our employees. I'd like to thank all our ambassadors for their dedication and commitment as we continue to make our company an even more fun and rewarding place to work."

The list is based on an anonymous survey of 60,000 working Americans who rated how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to friends and family.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

