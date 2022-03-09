IBM Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Process Mining by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named IBM as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global process mining market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading process mining vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Process mining helps organizations in analyzing, identifying, automating, monitoring event logs and real-time system data in order to improve end-to-end operational business processes. Process mining comprises a dynamic set of tools that collects data from an organization's IT systems. This collected data helps organizations identify business gaps and resolve issues that may have an impact on the performance of business processes.

Organizations are increasingly undergoing digital transformation , and processes play a critical role in the effective implementation of these digital business initiatives. Process mining is an important solution that uncovers existing processes in an organization and provides solutions to subject matter experts for modeling, documenting, and collaborating to re-engineer an organization's operational processes. Process mining also helps organizations to go beyond traditional use cases of process discovery and engaging the process mining solutions with customer journey mapping to further enhance the customer experience. Organizations are also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation (RPA) that allow them to automatically discover and optimize critical business processes.

Pranjal Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "IBM's process mining helps organization to simulate future processes, uncover root cause, perform multi-level process mining, task-mining, and automate RPA assessment. Moreover, the company's multi-level process mining provides modeling for both flat-and multi-level processes and its task mining capability enables the organization to record the user interactions." Pranjal adds, "with its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, IBM is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global process mining market. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Process Mining market."

