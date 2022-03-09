The Market is Signaling More Innovation to Come in Alternative Proteins Products

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Showcasing data gathered from the PitchBook Data platform, The Good Food Institute (GFI) have revealed that global alternative protein companies secured a record $5 billion in disclosed investments in 2021. GFI's analysis signals a growing appetite for meatless food investments with returns beyond the bottom line. Moving into 2022, new products are hitting shelves and menus, from faux meat, to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs), to plant-based protein ingredients, as have been announced by innovators such as Nepra Foods NPRA NPRFF, The Kroger Co. KR, Danone S.A. DANOY, The Kraft Heinz Company KHC and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP.

One of the benefactors of the plant-based investments of 2021 was Nepra Foods NPRA NPRFF who secured an oversubscribed IPO late in the year. The company's early successes have been bolstered by the development of a proprietary product known as Textured Hemp ProteinTM (THP).

Hemp protein is an excellent source of plant-based protein, that's lean, rich in amino acids, a good source of iron, magnesium and manganese, and may prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer.

THP is a nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, currently used in wholesale ingredients and consumer packaged goods, such as Nepra's PROPASTA™ line.

Made from proprietary formulations of hemp hearts, PROPASTA™ Spaghetti and Meatballs, Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara, and Macaroni and Cheese provide a complete protein source that is rich in healthy fats, easy to digest, non-GMO, and free from the top 8 allergens.

At the Natural Foods Expo West in Anaheim, California, Nepra launched its PROPASTA™ line of heat-and-eat plant-based meals, targeting American Flexitarians wanting to reduce their consumption of animal-based products as well as their impact on the environment.

"Launching our latest PROPASTA™ brand at Expo West couldn't come at a better time for consumers eager for nutritious, allergen-free, and plant-based comfort meals that the whole family can enjoy," said David Wood, Co-Founder and CEO of Nepra Foods.

The PROPASTA™ brand is strategically positioned at the intersection of consumer appeal, environmental impact, and optimized nutrition to capture the American Flexitarian segment, representing over 45 million weekly shoppers and 41% of the U.S. population.

"Our team of food scientists and chefs, led by Chadwick White, Co-Founder and CTO, worked tirelessly over the past year to develop recipes and formulations that are unmatched in the industry today," added Wood. "PROPASTA™ is a bold category-leading brand that meets people where they are in the frozen food aisle with great tasting, animal-free meals that deliver true nutrition for everyone."

With the ready-made frozen meals market estimated to reach USD $156 billion by 2025, Nepra is poised to take advantage of a fundamental shift in consumer demand for plant-based options that allow people to reduce their consumption of animal products without compromising taste, texture, or nutrition.

At its Colorado facility, Nepra recently announced the full operations of its first dedicated extrusion line from new extruder equipment, which the company says will exponentially increase ingredient output and boost overall sales revenue.

This specialized equipment can produce Texturized Hemp Protein, THP™ (800,000 lbs./year) that is used in plant-based meat analogues such as vegan meatballs and chunk chicken, used in Nepra's product lines with additional capacity sold wholesale to other food producers.

These wholesale THP™ sales alone are expected to boost company revenue by up to US$3.5 million annually.

In 2020, the plant-based food market totaled $29.4 billion, and according to Statista it's expected to grow to $77.8 billion by 2025.

The largest supermarket chain in the USA, The Kroger Co. KR is teaming with plant-based innovators Impossible Foods to develop something new under Kroger's Home Chef brand.

"We are incredibly proud of our Home Chef brand, which became a $1 billion brand in 2021," said Kroger Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Stuart W. Aitken. "Our assortment is connecting with the customer through ready-to-eat meals, rotating seasonal programs, new appetizers as well as our first plant-based protein, in partnership with Custom Made Meals and Impossible [Foods]."

With Impossible's help, Kroger hopes that its Home Chef brand can gain traction among plant-based consumers while simultaneously catering to the growing amount of vegan shoppers.

France's Danone S.A. DANOY is targeting 3-5% annual sales growth over the next three years, with hopes that stepping up investment in its brands and shedding non-performing assets will help the cause.

According to new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the "Renew Danone" plan is "all about creating the conditions for sustainable and competitive growth and then delivering consistently in a way that creates value for all."

Back in the summer of 2021, Danone announced its "Plant-Based 2.0" platform, focused on vegan "dairy-life technology" designed to make key improvements to the taste and texture of their several plant-based dairy brands that produce oat, almond and soy milk, as well as coconut oil-based cheeses and spreads.

Looking to develop more plant-based food innovation, The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is partnering with TheNotCompany, under the banner of The Kraft Heinz Not Company.

TheNotCompany is providing first-of-its-kind technology and proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, while Kraft Heinz delivers its household-name brand portfolio and scale.

"The joint venture with TheNotCompany is a critical step in the transformation of our product portfolio and a tremendous addition to our brand design-to-value capabilities," said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio. "We believe the technology that NotCo brings is revolutionizing the creation of delicious plant-based foods with simpler ingredients."

The Kraft Heinz Not Company plans to develop superior plant-based versions of co-branded products at a level of speed, taste, quality and scale yet to be seen in the industry.

A similar partnership launched back in 2021 between PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Beyond Meat to form The PLANeT Partnership, LLC to develop, produce and market innovative plant-based protein snack and beverage products.

"Plant-based proteins represent an exciting growth opportunity for us, a new frontier in our efforts to build a more sustainable food system and be a positive force for people and the planet, while meeting consumer demand for an expanded portfolio of more nutritious products," said Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo Global Chief Commercial Officer. "Beyond Meat is a cutting-edge innovator in this rapidly growing category, and we look forward to combining their unparalleled expertise with our world-class capabilities in brand-building, consumer insights and distribution to deliver exciting new options."

For more information go to: https://usanewsgroup.com/2021/09/05/the-plant-based-food-revolution-is-here/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Nepra Foods. advertising and digital media from USA News Group ("the Company"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Nepra Foods, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Nepra Foods, which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Nepra Foods at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group