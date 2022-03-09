Nirosh Wijewardene Joins Fineqia as Head of Global Distribution

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") FNQ FNQQF FNQA is proud to announce that Nirosh Wijewardene will join the Company as its Head of Global Distribution. Mr Wijewardene will lead the sales of the Company's products, capitalizing on his network among international financial institutions.

Mr Wijewardene was Head of Membership, Institutional Investors & Electronic Trading, managing secondary market client relationships at the London Stock Exchange Group that contributed to £170 million (C$293 million) in annual trading revenue. Following that, he co-founded a private equity secondaries trading platform and led a team that attracted more than 500 limited partners to trade their interests in more than US$2.5 billion (C$3.2 billion) of premier private equity funds.

Mr Wijewardene's appointment fortifies the company's management as it seeks to build new product streams that align with the company's strategy to investments in or acquire companies developing and propagating blockchain-based financial solutions, adjunct to its core business of placing debt and equity securities.

Mr Wijewardene is the third person who formerly worked at the London Stock Exchange Group to join Fineqia, following Fineqia's Chairman Martin Graham and Chief Strategy Officer Michael Coletta.

"There is no price that can be placed on quality relationships," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Nirosh brings three decades of industry relations that now become invaluable assets for Fineqia. We're very fortunate to have him on our side."

Earlier in his career, Mr Wijewardene was on the Asia Ex-Japan equities desk developing UK and European institutional client relationships for UK investment bank Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. He started his capital markets career in Australia with his own futures book on the Sydney Futures Exchange.

