C2Dx Announces the Acquisition of Hemostatix and its Thermal Scalpel System

KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2Dx, a privately held medical device company, announced its acquisition of Hemostatix Medical Technologies LLC (Hemostatix) effective on January 1, 2022. This latest expansion aligns with C2Dx's strategy to invest in and refine the delivery of valuable niche products to propel their growth and accessibility worldwide. The acquisition of Hemostatix will mean the integration of the thermal scalpel system, employees, and customer contracts all operating under C2Dx. Product manufacturing and distribution will remain in the Memphis region of Tennessee. The Hemostatix Thermal Scalpel is the third product line for C2Dx, joining its previous acquisitions of the STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitor and T/Pump Localized Temperature Therapy system.

C2Dx makes third acquisition in three years, providing growth opportunities for the thermal scalpel.

The Hemostatix Thermal Scalpel seals blood vessels as they are incised—effectively cutting and coagulating simultaneously. The surgically sharp blade enables surgeons to make precise anatomical dissection and achieve immediate hemostasis resulting in maximum visualization and superior surgical control. Featuring a 5-layer laminate composition of copper and stainless steel, with the Hemostatix Thermal Scalpel in hand, surgeons can prioritize surgical safety with no muscle excitation, reduced blood loss, and contribute to the move toward a smoke-free operating room.

Founded in early 2019 by CEO Kevin McLeod and Plymouth Growth, C2Dx is led by a team of medical device industry experts who have over a century of combined experience managing growth-oriented teams across the globe.

"Our leadership team has extensive experience leading all phases of medical device manufacturing. We have seen great success with both the STIC and T/Pump and are looking forward to applying our innovative strategy to this new product line," said Kevin. "The latest acquisition of Hemostatix offers an exciting chance for us to expand our product offering and grow our team as we further pursue C2Dx's mission."

Brad Beale, former co-owner of Hemostatix said, "C2Dx's acquisition of Hemostatix provides a great growth opportunity for the product as well as our team. We are looking forward to providing extended service offerings to our customers as we develop the product through the combined expertise of these two companies." Brad joins C2Dx as General Manager of the Hemostatix operations.

The expanded business will serve new specialties and procedures across the U.S. and internationally.

About C2Dx

C2Dx is a Kalamazoo, MI-based medical device company that invests in and refines the delivery of valuable, niche products to propel their growth and accessibility worldwide. Started in early 2019 and founded by industry experts, C2Dx is committed to providing leading medical products and superior customer service while continually evolving to ensure that healthcare providers have the devices and technology they need. Visit C2Dx at www.c2dx.com.

About Plymouth Growth

Plymouth Growth Partners invests in growth stage businesses throughout the Great Lakes region. With over 100 years of combined investing experience, Plymouth takes a flexible approach to partnering with management teams, helping to drive growth, build value and realize full potential. Plymouth focuses on B2B product and services companies that have scalable technology and proven growth. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Plymouth Growth Partners has over $150 million under management and is actively investing out of its fourth fund. Visit www.plymouthgp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c2dx-announces-the-acquisition-of-hemostatix-and-its-thermal-scalpel-system-301499137.html

SOURCE C2Dx