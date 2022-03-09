Pilot Company Launches $1 Billion 'New Horizons' Initiative to Remodel Travel Centers Nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company, one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in North America, announced today a $1 billion initiative focused on upgrading the experience and equipping its stores for the future of travel. The three-year project, called New Horizons, marks the company's largest investment in store modernization to date and will fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers, as well as make upgrades at several more locations across the country.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8834153-pilot-company-new-horizons-initiative-remodel-travel-centers/

With this $1 billion investment in its stores, Pilot Company is renewing its commitment to being the industry's leading network of travel centers in both size and experience. Based on guest and team member feedback, New Horizons includes top to bottom store overhauls, remodeling restrooms and showers, expanding kitchen and dining areas, improving driver-focused amenities, expanding digital engagement with our guests, and installing the latest in fueling and retail technology.

"For 63 years, we've been proud to fuel millions of journeys and as we have done since our founding, we will continue to evolve the travel center experience to meet the changing needs of our guests and team members," said Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO. "We are listening to what our guests want most at our locations and how we can improve our offerings to make their travels easier and more enjoyable. New Horizons will incorporate this feedback as we overhaul our entire network to deliver on what our guests value today and prepare our stores for the future."

The New Horizons project will be completed in several phases as the company progresses its store design and incorporates new innovations. The first phase is now underway with more than 50 Pilot and Flying J travel centers planned to be renovated this year.

Key enhancements of New Horizons include:

Store exteriors and interiors: Top to bottom overhauls from the curb to the counter, including more energy-efficient lighting for well-lit parking lots, improved fueling experience, updated branding, refaced walls and store features with industrial style accents to create a welcoming environment that leaves a lasting impression.

As part of New Horizons, Pilot Company is furthering its investment in the communities where its stores are located through its giving back program. This year, Pilot Company will donate more than $500,000 to support local school districts in the areas where its building new locations or remodeling stores. The contributions will go towards providing students with equal access to educational technology, a key focus area of giving back for the company. To learn more about Pilot Company's giving initiatives, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

"Our team members are an integral part of the guest experience, and we want to equip them with the tools to succeed while furthering our commitment to being a great place to work," Konar explained. "With New Horizons, we are investing in the total Pilot experience – from our team members to our guests and to the communities we serve."

For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons and to learn more about Pilot Company, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

