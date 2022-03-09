Simply Business Partners with RLI to Offer Home Business Insurance

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc., a Boston-based digital insurance agency focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of tailored insurance solutions for home-based businesses. The new offering, RLI Home Business Insurance, is underwritten by specialty insurer RLI and covers home and offsite exposures such as general liability, equipment, furniture, fixtures and inventory. Adequate protection for these risks is not typically provided through standard homeowners' insurance policies.
"A record number of new businesses were established in the U.S. last year, and many of those are owned and operated from home," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "This new offering from RLI is yet another example of the way we listen to our customers' needs and respond with products that help protect, and ultimately grow, their businesses."
"We are excited about our partnership with Simply Business," said Eric Raudins, Senior Vice President, RLI Transactional Insurance Solutions. "RLI has insured home-based businesses for more than two decades, and we believe the combined expertise of our organizations uniquely positions us to serve small business owners and help protect their livelihoods."
RLI provides tailored home business insurance for a wide range of entrepreneurs, including bakers, photographers, artists, entertainers and more. Coverage is available in all 50 states with limits up to $100,000.
For more information, visit SimplyBusiness.com.
About Simply Business
Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 750,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.
About RLI
RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior" by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit RLICORP.COM.
Simply Business Media Contact:
Jackie Dunn
Jackie.dunn@simplybusiness.com
SOURCE Simply Business
