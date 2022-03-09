5G Chipset Market Expected to Reach $2,519.78 Billion by 2029 With Market Shares by Top Leaders - Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies and Others

PUNE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title "5G Chipset Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Key Players and key business segments.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the 5G chipset market will exhibit a CAGR of 49.02% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 2,519.78 billion by 2029.

Asia-Pacific dominates the 5G chipset market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance due to the growing level of investment in research and development, increase in developments in emerging 5G enabled smartphones and base stations supporting 5G frequencies in this region. North America is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rapidly rising automotive and consumer electronics sectors in this region.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Huawei Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

SAMSUNG

Xilinx

Nokia

Intel Corporation

Infineon Technologies

IBM

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Qorvo, Marvell

Unisoc ( Shanghai ) Technologies

) Technologies Skyworks Solutions

Anokiwave

among others.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2021

– 2014-2021 Base year – 2021

– 2021 Forecast period** – 2022 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of frequency type, the 5G Chipset Market has been segmented as sub-6Hz, between 26 and 39 gHz and above 39 gHz.

Based on processing node type, the 5G chipset market has been segmented into 7 nm, 10 nm and others.

Global 5G chipset market on the basis of chipset type has been segmented as application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmWave IC) and cellular integrated circuit (cellular IC).

Based on deployment type, the 5G chipset market has been segmented into telecom base station equipment, smartphones/tablets, connected vehicles, connected devices, broadband access gateway and others. Apart from telecom base station equipment, all other categories can be further sub-segmented into single-mode and multi-mode. Single-mode can be divided into standalone and non-standalone.

Based on end user, the 5G chipset market has been segmented as energy and utilities, manufacturing, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare and others.

The examination covers the major geographical regions of the overall market, joins:

North America

United States



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



United Kingdom



Russia



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia

South America

Brazil



Argentina



Colombia



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

In January 2021, MediaTek had launched chipset to power 5G smartphones. They launched new Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone chipset along with the developed AI, camera and multimedia properties for superior 5G experience. Both chipsets support every generation of connectivity, from 2G to 5G, as well as the most up-to-date connectivity capabilities.

In June 2021, EdgeQ had launched industry's first 5G Chipset-as-a-Services for 5G wireless infrastructure market. Customers can configure 5G and AI services with EdgeQ's innovative software defined 5G base station-on-a-chip technology, which changes the industry to a service-oriented, pay-as-you-go structure.

In May 2021, Qualcomm had launched 5G modem elevated for industrial IoT. The Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem enables global 5G NR sub-6GHz bands and functions in stand-alone (SA) alone mode, with the flexibility to transition to LTE as required. It can be operated over private or public 5G networks, using network slicing or in isolation.

