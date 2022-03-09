USDA Announces Initiative to Build a Better Food System in America

CORONA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. ACTX, announced it is ideally suited to help meet the needs of the new USDA initiative to build a new and more equitable food system.
The "Build Back Better Food System Transformation Initiative" is striving to expand access to nutritious food in rural, tribal, and other currently underserved areas.
"One of the lessons from COVID-19 is that the current food system is too rigid, consolidated and fragile," the USDA stated.
ACTX can be an integral part of this effort by providing GrowPods - transportable controlled environment farms. With GrowPods, cultivation can be moved directly into the areas where food is needed. Additionally, locating the pods nearer to the point of consumption allows food to be harvested at its peak nutritional value, and greatly reduces the carbon and environmental impact of the nation's current food chain, which relies on trucks carrying mass quantities of produce across the country.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that the goal of the program is to reach underserved communities. "This program will help get local and regional agricultural products into schools, food banks and other nutritional assistance programs, and organizations that reach underserved communities," he commented.
The USDA stated it is "transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production... ensuring access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities."
ACTX is the exclusive distributor of GrowPods in certain markets. The company also provides a variety of other products and services, including packaging solutions for medicinal, pharmaceutical, and agricultural products.
For more information on GrowPods or Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ACTX' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ACTX undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
