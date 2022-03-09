Omedym Appoints Joe Williams as Chief Revenue Officer

LIBERTY, S.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omedym, a market leader in digitizing the demo experience for pre-sales engineers and sales leaders, announced that Joe Williams will be the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. Williams, who has consulted with Omedym for the past three years was appointed on February 1, 2022.
"On behalf of the entire Omedym team, I am both excited and honored to have Joe transition from advisor to Chief Revenue Officer," says Omedym CEO, Greg Dickinson. "We are at an incredible point in Omedym's growth, where technology is shaping how many industries are redefining the sales and pre-sales demo. Joe is going to take Omedym to the next level with his extensive background and pedigree from Ariba and Salesforce."
As Chief Revenue Officer, Williams will be responsible for all go-to-market strategies and execution, headcount growth and expansion, strategic partner development and customer acquisition, and retention.
"Having consulted with the Omedym team for the last three years, it made my move to Chief Revenue Officer a "no brainer." The buyer/seller relationship has changed forever. Omedym's digital platform is leading this transformation," says Williams. "Omedym is helping enterprise organizations transform how they do business."
Prior to joining Omedym, Williams served at Ariba, Salesforce, InsideSales.com, Oracle, and most recently as Executive Director and Advisor to the CEO at SecuPi, as well as Executive Director of North American Sales.
In a testament to his experience, Omedym asked past colleagues to provide insight on Williams' industry expertise and leadership.
"Joe is a rock star! Omedym and their customers have an awesome advocate in Joe. He has a unique ability to unite the customer and the company for mutual value, to break all customer success records, and to deliver unparalleled value to the market," says Board Member Lindsey Armstrong.
"This is awesome news for Omedym – Joe is the real deal," says Saleforce's Jim Steele.
David Rudnitsky, Chief Revenue Officer, of Yext adds "Joe will be a great addition to the team. His tremendous work ethic combined with his passion for customer success, make him a very valuable asset to any organization."
Discover how Omedym is digitizing the demo, visit https://www.omedym.com/.
About Omedym
Omedym digitizes the demo experience by indexing every word in your video demos making them 100% searchable.
This digital demo experience increases buyer engagement by drawing your prospects in as they search and explore the demo topics that matter the most to them. Sales sees the prospect's complete digital footprint giving them the insights they need to target the selling motion. They know every stakeholder engaged in the sale and the demo content they've viewed. This enables sales to take actions that shortens the sales cycle and expand the selling opportunity with guided product experiences.
Omedym, my demo spelled backwards, flips the script on the demo process by digitizing the experience. It's time to make digital demos your unfair competitive advantage with Omedym.
Media Contact:
Kate Johnson
Omedym.com
844 – 4MY DEMO
info@Omedym.com
SOURCE Omedym
