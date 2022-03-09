Altitude International Announces Partnership with the Largest Youth Soccer Club Network in the World

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTC: "ALTD") announced that on March 7, 2022, its wholly owned subsidiary, CMA Soccer LLC ("CMAS"), signed a Management Consulting and License Agreement with NYC-based soccer giant, Soccer Partners America, a Colorado not-for-profit corporation ("RUSH Soccer").

RUSH Soccer is a national competitive youth soccer club that administers boys' and girls' teams internationally (the "RUSH Programs") with proprietary training methodology, documentation and materials (the "RUSH Material"), proprietary technologies and platforms (the "RUSH Technologies"), and a database of individuals (the "RUSH Database").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, CMAS agreed to administer, deliver and develop the RUSH Programs for an initial term of 10 years, with further automatic renewals for two five-year terms. RUSH Soccer has granted CMAS an exclusive license to use the RUSH Soccer name, their logo, the RUSH Materials, the RUSH Technologies and the RUSH Database in connection with the operation, marketing and exploitation of full time, school semester, school year and short time weekly, junior, adult, professional and family, boarding and non-boarding soccer programs. ALTD believes CMAS's agreement with RUSH Soccer will significantly increase its soccer revenues and contribute to improved margins.

ALTD and RUSH Soccer intend to jointly launch the Altitude Rush High Performance Soccer School within their national network of clubs. The partners plan to grow CMAS's full-time programs by (i) significantly adding to the number of boys and girls teams over the next two years, (ii) driving major weekly camp enrollment throughout the year, (iii) expanding the annual event calendar, and (iv) driving more professional team activity to the destination locations, regionally, nationally and worldwide.

ALTD resides on a 213-acre property in Port St. Lucie that will now become RUSH Soccer's new US Headquarters. ALTD and RUSH Soccer believe that a destination location with the availability of 1,000 beds for events and housing for long-term and short-term stays for full time boarding and non-boarding student/athletes will be an impactful addition providing RUSH Soccer an international destination base for the very first time.

RUSH Soccer's Founder, CEO and President, Timothy Schulz will join CMAS as President and RUSH Soccer's current COO, Justin Miller will join CMAS as its COO.

"ALTD already boasts participants from some 40 nations, and we will immediately and dramatically add to that number," said Schulz. "ALTD's academic components offer and support student study abroad through visa programs for foreign students wanting to attend, which is another key element we can add to our offerings. Partnering with ALTD and utilizing all the financial and brand building tools is exactly what we believe we need to quickly become a highly valued and well-known name across all levels of soccer."

ALTD Chairman and CEO Gregory Breunich concluded, "RUSH Soccer has built an incredible eco-system that's all about the betterment of young people through the sport of soccer. As one of the largest professional development systems in the world, and with an ever-expanding global presence, RUSH Soccer is creating an unmatched professional pathway for its members. Tim has meticulously put together a program that is both scalable and sustainable for years to come and I am thrilled by the enormous opportunities this partnership will create."

Please visit www.altdintl.com and www.rushsoccer.com to learn more about ALTD and RUSH Soccer.

About Soccer Partners America

Soccer Partners America, a Colorado not-for-profit corporation ("RUSH Soccer") is an international sports institution focused on the development of young soccer players. RUSH Soccer partners with over 100 clubs across the globe and provides comprehensive club development curriculum that benefits over 45,000 players within the network. RUSH Soccer is the largest network of youth soccer clubs in the world and has helped produce more than 90 top-tier professional players, 25 national championships as well as countless players on National Teams, 1st Divisions, and numerous professional soccer clubs. Over the past 20 years RUSH Soccer participants have received more than $100 million in college scholarships.

About Altitude International Holding, Inc.

Altitude International Holding, Inc. ("ALTD") is a multi-discipline holding company which blends income streams from performance-based education, sports, arts, science, and technology. ALTD's multi-discipline approach consists of wholly owned stand-alone academies, wellness centers, and manufacturing/assembly facilities. These operations represent best-in-class high-performance methodology/protocols for training, education, and therapy environments; hypoxic training chambers, air-to-water machines, sports training and educational institutions, and wellness initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the ALTD's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. ALTD undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; amazzone@transmediagroup.com

SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc