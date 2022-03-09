Sigma Solve Expands Digital Transformation Expertise in Partnership with Liferay

SUNRISE, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Sigma Solve and Liferay announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership, adding Liferay DXP to Sigma Solve's service portfolio. This partnership will enhance Sigma Solve's offerings by engaging B2B, B2C, and B2E user experiences leveraging "Best of Breed'' technologies. Providing these experiences will be an important cornerstone of Sigma Solve's continued growth in the coming years.

Sigma Solve is a technology consulting and software development company that guides clients' vision for digitization, sales growth, system integration and business process automation. Liferay DXP will provide a feature-rich platform that puts integrated digital capabilities and innovation in the hands of businesses across a wide range of industries in North America. Sigma Solve's ethos of digitally transforming businesses coincides perfectly with Liferay's DXP platform.

"We are pleased to partner with Liferay to help solve real challenges for B2B companies," said Prerak Parikh, Co-Founder and CTO of Sigma Solve. "We chose Liferay because their open-source platform provides the perfect palette for businesses to build their digital presence. Sigma Solve is excited to use Liferay DXP to help more businesses succeed in this digital-first world."

Liferay provides a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that businesses can utilize to build a full-featured integrated digital businesses, incorporating application security, integration across all channels, content management, ecommerce, social tools, intranets, and more.

For Liferay, the partnership will further expand their North American partner ecosystem with another industry expert in Sigma Solve.

About Sigma Solve

Sigma Solve is a technology consulting & software development company that helps and guides clients' vision for digitization, sales growth, system integration & business process automation. Sigma Solve, Inc.'s team of over 200 developers has been serving clients in the USA, Canada, UK, Japan, Australia & Middle East for the past 15 years. Sigma Solve was recently named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the US. http://www.sigmasolve.com.

About Liferay

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at http://www.liferay.com.

