FAST Studios Adds Athletes, Experts to Women's Sports Network Advisory Board, Including Olympian and Activist Allyson Felix

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 -- Media venture studio FAST Studios today announced new additions to the board of advisors for the highly anticipated Women's Sports Network (womenssports.com), the forthcoming free, ad-supported, 24/7 streaming destination dedicated exclusively to women's sports content, launching this year, the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

In her newly appointed role as Chairperson of the advisory board, Carol Stiff, a 31-year veteran of ESPN and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, will oversee the all-female board. In addition to previously announced advisory board member Sophie Goldschmidt, CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard and global sports executive, the expanded Women's Sports Network Advisory Board includes:

● Allyson Felix – Mother, the most decorated American track & field Olympian in history, co-founder of lifestyle brand Saysh, renowned maternal rights advocate

● Kathleen Francis – Chair and President of Women in Sports and Events (WISE), the leading organization for women in the business of sports with over 23 chapters across North America

● LaChina Robinson – WNBA Analyst for ESPN, Co-Founder of Rising Media Stars foundation providing broadcasting career opportunities for women of color, Women's Sports Foundation Board member

● Lindsay Amstutz – Chief Media Officer at OneTeam Partners, creating content and media opportunities for athletes, Former SVP/General Manager at FOX Sports West

● Renata Simril – President & CEO of LA84, a legacy foundation of the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games

● Stacey Allaster – Chief Executive, Professional Tennis at U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), U.S. Open Tournament Director, Former Chairman and CEO of Women's Tennis Association (WTA)

The advisory board will help to drive the channel's strategy and engage leagues, rights holders, brands and athletes to participate in the venture, tapping into the momentum and popularity of women's sports. The Women's Sports Network has already partnered with key leagues including the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), U.S. Ski and Snowboard and World Surf League (WSL), in addition to collaborative support from Sports Innovation Lab, GoodSport and Empower Onyx.

"I've been advocating for accessible women's sports content my whole career, and it is a dream come true to work with my fellow advisors and FAST Studios to launch the Women's Sports Network,'' said Chair Carol Stiff. "Since announcing the project, we have heard from leaders in sport whose goals align with ours, eager to accelerate the growth of women's sports, and add more partners into the mix."

FAST Studios CEO Stuart McLean added, "As we prepare for launch, our advisory board is helping to create a robust sports media brand that serves women's sports fans and advertisers. We are thrilled to have such a talented, powerful group of board members in our corner to increase visibility for women's sports and create more opportunities to support these great athletes and leagues."

The channel will launch with live and archival games, docuseries and original content from a new dedicated studio space in Los Angeles. Premiering at launch, an original flagship news program is set to feature commentary and highlights in both weekly and daily formats.

"It's long overdue to give women's sports the spotlight they deserve, featuring female athletes on and off the field," said Stacey Allaster. "With this advisory board, Stuart and Carol have assembled a group of incredibly talented women with the common goal to finally have a network that puts women front and center, where fans can easily access their favorite sports content."

FAST Studios recently launched two FAST channels in the sports category, SpartanTV, featuring live and original content in partnership with the world's leading obstacle race and lifestyle wellness brand Spartan Race, as well as Racing America, a home for racing fans with live races and original content that includes a slate of news-driven shows, archival races and NASCAR Cup Series team content.

FAST Studios' Board of Directors includes Leigh Radford, Stuart McLean, investors Rocco Benetton and Alex Ramlie, as well as entertainment finance visionary Michael Montgomery and globally-respected brand marketing thought-leader Charlie Windisch-Graetz.

ABOUT FAST STUDIOS

Based in Los Angeles and launched in 2021, FAST Studios (FAST) is a media venture studio specializing in content creation, marketing, distribution and monetization of free ad-supported streaming television channels (FAST). Led by serial media innovator Stuart McLean, the FAST channel company is powered by a dedicated team of experienced marketers, programmers and media leaders. FAST Studios simultaneously serves: the dozens of streaming platforms who need quality content channels to draw loyal audiences, brand marketers who must efficiently reach fragmented audiences at scale, and the growing population of streaming viewers who expect premium content experiences.



