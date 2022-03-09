FullStory Advances Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) for Mobile Apps

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI) , today announced continued enhancements to FullStory for Mobile Apps to help companies deliver in-app experiences that meet and exceed user expectations. The flexible and powerful solution breaks new ground in mobile analytics, providing advanced insights and recommended actions to improve the app experience across multiple devices and operating systems. FullStory for Mobile Apps uniquely captures the dynamic structure of the mobile application itself—not a visual recording—so that users can more efficiently and effectively optimize the entire app journey—without sacrificing consumer privacy, app performance, or developer resources.

"Understanding mobile app experiences can feel like a black box, and traditional product analytics does little to shed light for product and engineering teams," said Agata Bugaj, SVP of Product at FullStory. "Unlike other solutions that wireframe or rely on video capture, FullStory for Mobile Apps is uniquely architected to deliver superior fidelity, performance, and intelligence while proactively protecting end-user privacy. With FullStory, companies have full transparency into what is happening and why, making it easy to identify the best next steps to improve the mobile experience."

This unique approach and value translate into measurable improvements for brands across industries, driving a record tenfold adoption of FullStory's mobile app solution over the past 12 months as companies extend the benefit of DXI to every channel.

"CINC's family of Android and iOS apps enable both consumers and real estate pros to stay productive on-the-go," said Josh Lowe, Product Manager at CINC , a Fidelity National Financial company. "With FullStory for Mobile Apps, we can understand precisely what is going on for these very different mobile users, across multiple apps and operating systems. Capabilities like custom events, dashboards, and funnels let us optimize our product roadmap based on insights we can't capture anywhere else and track our progress against meaningful product metrics that move our business forward. With FullStory, we're confident that we're building out new features that are fun and exciting, and that produce the most value for the business."

The rise in mobile experiences demands a tailored solution

With more than 58% of consumers doing at least half of their online shopping on their phones, understanding and optimizing the mobile experience matters more than ever. However, the channel continues to underdeliver when it comes to the bottom line. According to Forrester Research's 2021 US Smartphone and Tablet Online Retail Forecast, "mobile conversion rates are only about half of both the tablet and desktop conversion rates, and the average order value on mobile devices, despite growing, also remains below its counterparts."

Instead of relying on visual recording and replay, FullStory for Mobile Apps provides the industry's first true DXI solution designed specifically for mobile experiences. The FullStory platform uniquely captures the structure of the native app and automatically identifies taps, scrolls, screen elements, and user engagement statistics. The platform then pairs machine learning-based pattern analysis and anomaly detection with anonymized data signals to fuel vector-based session reconstruction—a superior alternative to video capture—and surface end-user needs and frustrations. Insights include necessary context about console, operating systems, and device information so that teams can quickly replicate and fix crashes and errors and understand users' experiences exactly how they happened.

The solution is designed from the ground up for complex mobile experiences that involve unique operating systems, code bases, development and engineering teams, and cloud operations. Key capabilities include:

Intelligence: In addition to supporting the core metrics available for web products, the solution includes mobile-first signals such as "navigated to screen," "crashed," and "low memory" that can't be accessed with a traditional visual capture approach.

Privacy: With FullStory's DXI architecture, sensitive information is excluded from capture out of the box. Precise privacy controls let FullStory users collect only what they need to improve the product, keeping sensitive data on their users' devices.

Fidelity: FullStory's vector-based approach includes an SDK with build-time tooling and direct access to static assets like images and fonts, ensuring teams never need to choose between file size and high-fidelity reconstruction.

Performance: Instead of stitching together snapshots of an application's output, FullStory for Mobile Apps captures the changes in drawing commands, producing highly performant session replay. This ensures product and engineering teams get the quantitative and qualitative information needed to create better experiences—without bogging down the experience itself.

For more information on DXI for mobile experience and FullStory for mobile apps, please visit https://www.fullstory.com/mobile-apps/ and download DXI for Mobile Experience: Privacy, Performance, and Bandwidth .

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com .

