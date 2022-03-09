Nasuni Achieves Best-in-Class Security Standards with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced it has achieved best-in-class security standards, becoming an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider. For today's businesses, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 has become the gold standard for security excellence. Nasuni's Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO). This certification demonstrates Nasuni's dedication to securing against threats to the availability, integrity and confidentiality of client data.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Companies are looking to modernize their IT infrastructure with new cloud technology like Nasuni, which delivers new ways to protect their customers' data from ransomware attacks. The rising threat of cyberattacks means it is more important than ever that the entire IT ecosystem of an enterprise—its suppliers, partners and managed service providers offer the highest standards of security and risk management.

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor and ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications, determined that Nasuni met the required technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures required of the ISO-27001 standard. Nasuni has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Nasuni's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The company's commitment to information security at this level ensures that the security of data and information has been addressed, implemented and properly controlled in all areas of the organization as the standard requires.

"Nasuni's ISMS protects all information and data assets related to the development, operation and administration of our file data services platform. Assets protected include electronic data, software and physical IT hardware, as well as cloud-based servers," said John Bilotti, Chief Information Officer/Chief Information Security Officer at Nasuni. "Our highest priority is maintaining robust and effective security measures to protect not only our company's data, but that of our customers. This ISO certification demonstrates that Nasuni's data protection infrastructure and practices are to the highest standard."

Nasuni provides a cloud-native file data services platform built on cloud object storage that replaces traditional network attached storage (NAS) and all related file server infrastructure with a secure, simplified and infinitely scalable solution. Enterprises like Western Digital and Urban Outfitters benefit from Nasuni services to achieve economical, multi-site primary file storage capacity, fast access over standard file sharing protocols and the ability to recover files systems after a ransomware attack in minutes, all for less than the cost of traditional on-premises file infrastructure.

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading provider of file data services. The Nasuni file data services platform is a cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies, dramatically simplifying IT administration and enhancing worker productivity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

