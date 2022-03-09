DataBank Announces Expansion of its LAS1 Las Vegas Data Center

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announces the expansion of its Las Vegas Data Center facility, LAS1. The project will meet growing demand in the region and support the company's investment in expanding its footprint and capabilities.
The expansion will add 10,000 square feet of data center space, bringing the total capacity of the site to nearly 30,000 square feet. The construction project more than doubles the site's IT capacity from 1.4 megawatts to 3MW of critical power.
"This project is the result of increased demand from our current customer base for greater data center infrastructure in the area," said DataBank Vice President of Construction, Toni Qorri. "Built out, this expansion will maximize our current footprint in the local market. We're proud to play an integral role in Las Vegas' business and technology development."
Strategically located minutes from McCarran International Airport, LAS1 is a carrier-neutral interconnection hub with access to more than five on-site carriers. The Tier III facility features security measures that include dual-factor biometric authentication, 24-hour surveillance, and mantrap. LAS1 is SSAE18 SOC1 & SOC2, SOC3, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant.
DataBank's managed security and compliance services, along with 100 percent uptime guarantee, provide an extra level of support and reliability for enterprises. The company combines this platform with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, and hands-on support to give customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.
For more information about LAS1, or to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.databank.com/data-centers/ or call 800-840-7533.
About DataBank
DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.
We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.
To learn more or tour a facility, visit databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.
SOURCE DataBank
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.