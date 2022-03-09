Infosec Institute Named Six-Time Winner in 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

MADISON, Wis., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced The Globee® Awards named Infosec a six-time winner in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, honoring achievements and recognitions in the cyber and digital security industry worldwide. Infosec received the Grand Trophy for its exceptional customer support and Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ cybersecurity training platforms, the highest recognition possible.

Now in their 18th year, these prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions and services that set the bar higher in all areas of security and technology. A worldwide judging panel of more than 55 executives and professionals representing a broad spectrum of industries participated, with their average scores and inputs determining the 2022 award winners.

This year, Infosec earned recognition for its innovative software platforms, training content and client care, capturing awards for:



"We're motivated by empowering and educating all individuals with the cybersecurity resources and skills they need to succeed professionally and stay secure," said Jack Koziol, Infosec founder. "These Globee Awards are validation of our team's hard work and relentless drive to provide the best experiences for our clients, in the quality of our products, training content and continuous client support."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at globeeawards.com

About Infosec

Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

