Princess Cruises Readies for Full Alaska Season in 2022

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent announcement from the Federal Minister of Transport in Canada announcing the safe resumption of cruising in Canadian ports, Princess Cruises has finalized programs and guest experiences for a full summer season of 2022 cruises and cruisetours to Alaska, as well as its popular summer and fall Canada & New England program.

More guests choose Princess in Alaska than any other cruise line and the 2022 program features six ships, including the line's newest ship, Discovery Princess. Offerings include 12 unique itineraries, totaling 140 departures and five glacier-viewing experiences, with visits to the Southeast Alaska towns of Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan.

Princess sails to and from Vancouver on its popular "Voyage of the Glaciers" seven-day cruises to and from Whittier, Alaska. More than 20 cruisetour options feature an unforgettable land tour visiting the magnificent Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges and include the "Voyage of the Glaciers" cruise. Alaska cruises sailing from Seattle and San Francisco visit Victoria, Canada, along with various ports in Alaska towns dependent upon itinerary.

"The reopening of Canadian ports to the cruise industry is a bold and important move that significantly expands the array of travel opportunities available to guests while boosting the economies of the Canadian and Alaska destinations we visit by generating important revenue and job opportunities," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We know firsthand how cherished these voyages are to both guests and those destinations following our shortened but successful return to Alaska in 2021 that was made possible with the passing of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act."

The first Princess cruise ship to visit Canada is Caribbean Princess, sailing on a four-day Pacific Coastal voyage, with a scheduled port stop in Victoria on April 6, followed by Vancouver on April 7.

For the May through September 2022 season, four convenient west coast home ports – Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco – make traveling to Alaska seamless and hassle-free. The 143,700-ton, 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marks her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Crown Princess. Majestic Princess debuts along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park (Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage [Whittier] or vice versa). Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of the awe-inspiring sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a port stop in Victoria.

Princess continues to enhance the award-winning North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska. From Cook My Catch to Puppies in the Piazza, to mountain climbers, new offerings for 2022, include:

Professor Amy Butcher , award-winning author of "Mothertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Highway in America" and featured on NPR, BBC and in the Washington Post . Butcher will share her story of how she found meaning, strength and friendship when she joined the nation's only female ice road trucker through the Alaska wilderness.

, award-winning author of "Mothertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Highway in America" and featured on NPR, BBC and in the . Butcher will share her story of how she found meaning, strength and friendship when she joined the nation's only female ice road trucker through the wilderness. Tom Kizzia , renowned Alaskan author, and journalist, including "Pilgrim's Wilderness – A True Story of Faith and Madness on the Alaska Frontier." His work has appeared in The New Yorker, New York Times , and Los Angeles Times . Kizzia reveals his passion for the Great Land through his local experiences as a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News and resident of Homer, Alaska .

renowned Alaskan author, and journalist, including "Pilgrim's Wilderness – A True Story of Faith and Madness on the Alaska Frontier." His work has appeared in and . Kizzia reveals his passion for the Great Land through his local experiences as a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News and resident of . Alaska Beer & Spirits , including tasting flights, limited editions, seltzers, and local brewery tours. Cocktail offerings include Smoked Salmon Vodka Bloody Mary with Cinnamon, Glacial Ice Chilled Martinis and Alaska Spirits Flights sourced from local distilleries.

, including tasting flights, limited editions, seltzers, and local brewery tours. Cocktail offerings include Smoked Salmon Vodka Bloody Mary with Cinnamon, Glacial Ice Chilled Martinis and Alaska Spirits Flights sourced from local distilleries. Unique Wine and Seafood Pairings – fresh salmon, halibut, king crab specially paired with premium wines, only available in Alaska .

– fresh salmon, halibut, king crab specially paired with premium wines, only available in . Hot Beverages Experiences of upscale "spiked" hot chocolate recipes and hot mulled wine.

On Canada and New England voyages, Princess sails from Quebec and New York visiting popular Canadian ports, including Halifax, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Sydney (Cape Breton Island) and Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island). The 2022 season runs from July through October and features 16 departures and six unique itineraries on Enchanted Princess and Caribbean Princess.

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion® , a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet®, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies, and shows.

