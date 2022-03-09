Eddie Bauer Productions Launches New Content Platform "Eddie Bauer Stories"

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of content that is created to inspire, enable and empower people to have meaningful outdoor experiences, Eddie Bauer, the iconic outdoor brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new content platform, Eddie Bauer Stories.
Eddie Bauer Stories will live on EddieBauer.com and serve as the hub for all content developed by the Eddie Bauer creator community. The Eddie Bauer Stories site page provides a new way to watch, read and consume archival content, new brand content and user-generated content.
Just in time for the introduction of the new platform, Eddie Bauer Productions will release episodes from season two of the brand's "Outdoor Curious" series. This unique series taps into the experts of the Eddie Bauer Guide Team, providing customers with access to advice and education about the outdoors. A range of topics from adaptive skiing to fly fishing are highlighted in the 12-episode season being released throughout the spring.
"Through Eddie Bauer Stories we will offer our community a range of content to engage with and explore," Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang said. "From the incredible work Eddie Bauer Productions has created to the immense contributions from our community of creators, Eddie Bauer Stories is an authentic content hub for outdoor enthusiasts."
Following on the 2021 launch of the brand's video content studio, Eddie Bauer Productions, Eddie Bauer Stories is the platform to expand the brand's storytelling efforts through the lens of a wide array of creators.
To discover new and existing content, visit Eddie Bauer Stories at www.eddiebauer.com/stories.
About Eddie Bauer
For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.
Eddie Bauer Productions
Established in 2021, Eddie Bauer Productions creates unique content which supports filmmakers and creatives in telling their own stories – from funding large-scale Expedition films to providing grants to filmmakers from underrepresented communities through the One Outside Film Grant program.
SOURCE Eddie Bauer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.