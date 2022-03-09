Beeline Delivers Second Consecutive Year of Record Growth, Drives 158% ROI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Beeline, the independent leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the global extended workforce, today announced a second consecutive year of record-breaking growth. In 2021, the company implemented its industry-leading solutions for 80 new and existing customers. In just two years, Beeline has increased its contingent workforce spend under management by 21%, bringing total spend under management to more than $55 billion.
In addition to double-digit bookings growth, Beeline customers significantly grew their use of Beeline Extended Workforce Platform, which includes JoinedUp, acquired last year. Beeline's end-to-end platform for managing all extended labor allows customers to achieve 158% return on investment (ROI), according to a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study.
In 2021, adoption of Beeline's services procurement solution grew by 25%, enabling faster talent acquisition, better regulatory compliance, increased workforce visibility and control, and significant cost savings.
Existing clients also significantly increased their use of Beeline's direct sourcing solution in response to the growing need for flexible and resilient talent strategies. Beeline delivered these systems in record time, reducing implementation by an average of 6 weeks.
"We've reached a critical inflection point in workforce optimization, and companies are investing accordingly to truly harness the power of talent today," said Doug Leeby, CEO, Beeline. "What's equally as exciting as our new customer adoption is the significant expansion of Beeline Extended Workforce Platform within our existing customer base. Companies choosing to go deeper with Beeline is important validation that our clients are looking for more than a technology provider; they are looking for a true talent strategy partner."
With the momentum created by adding new customers and expanding existing client programs in 2021 – plus other projects now under contract or in negotiation – Beeline anticipates another year of record growth in 2022.
