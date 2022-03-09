Itential Continues Growth Trajectory: Names New Chief Revenue Officer; Joins Engage Innovation Program

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential, the leader in network and cloud automation software, continues to grow its customer base and expand its presence in the highly competitive enterprise IT networking space. To ensure that growth trajectory continues, the company has named a new Chief Revenue Officer to its executive leadership team and joined the Engage Corporate Venture Program to leverage its strategic investment and enterprise expertise provided to fast-growing companies like Itential.

Mike Dayton, an accomplished technology executive, will draw on more than 30 years of success leading teams, building relationships, and driving revenue to reinforce Itential's industry leadership, help customers accelerate their automation journeys, and continue building upon Itential's accelerated global growth.

Dayton comes to Itential from Entrust, where he led sales transformation and revenue growth for the company's cybersecurity/SaaS business throughout North and Latin America. Prior to that role, he held global leadership roles managing field sales, channels, alliances, and customer success for Axway Software and Oracle.

"Itential is at an important and exciting inflection point in our growth," said Ian Bresnahan, Co-Founder and CEO, Itential. "Mike's proven leadership and track record of scaling software companies joins our team at the perfect time, further enabling Itential to extend our market presence to organizations worldwide. Mike understands the value we're delivering to organizations and how to best address our customers' key concerns, helping them to transform their networks through automation to gain competitive advantages."

"I was drawn to Itential because the network and cloud automation market is catching up to and catching on to Itential's vision," said Dayton. "Work from home, the expansion of IoT and 5G as well as ongoing digital transformation initiatives across enterprises and communications service providers of all sizes are accelerating the automation maturity of large swaths of the market, putting Itential squarely in the right market at the right time. I'm excited to work with the talented team here at Itential to help customers leverage our solution as a competitive advantage and continue expanding our global market presence."

Engage's insights and resources to unlock Itential's growth potential

Engage is a collaborative innovation and corporate venture program backed by The Georgia Institute of Technology and 14 industry-leading corporations such as Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, and more, to join forces with high-growth companies focused on building the future of enterprise and to establish the Southeast as a leading innovation hub. By joining Engage, Itential will be able to leverage the platform's deep insight and resources to accelerate its growth and develop new opportunities.

"We're thrilled to bring Itential into Engage," said Daley Ervin, Engage's Managing Director. "Enterprises need new tools to deliver instant and secure experiences to their customers worldwide while meeting the changing requirements of a hybrid workforce. As a true leader in the network automation space poised for tremendous growth, Itential can add incredible value to our partner corporations. We're excited to be part of the journey."

Itential is off to a fast start in 2022, with being named to The Futuriom 40 as "one of the strongest private companies in key markets for cloud and communications infrastructure," as well as being named a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Network Automation.

Learn more about Itential and the Itential Automation Platform by visiting our website or checking out this quick video.

About Itential

Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, to Enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.

Media Contact

Andy Meltzer, Guyer Group for Itential, 617-821-4829, Itential@guyergroup.com

SOURCE Itential