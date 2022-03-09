LogicGate Advances Audit Solution, Creating Ultimate Visibility for Holistic GRC

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate®, a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, upgrades its audit capabilities with bundled Applications and features. LogicGate's audit upgrade puts the right tools in the hands of internal auditors so they can save time, eliminate redundancy, and collaborate seamlessly across risk, compliance and internal audit functions for smarter decision-making. Internal auditing is an essential part of a holistic GRC program and, with these enhancements, Risk Cloud connects audit to other key areas of a risk management program.
"With our expanded audit capabilities, we want our customers to be able to tell the full audit story — not just part of it — as audit is critical to a holistic GRC program," said Jon Siegler, Chief Product Officer at LogicGate. "With these improvements, LogicGate customers have access to a one-stop-shop for all things audit. We've automated time consuming tasks and provided more in-depth reporting capabilities. These all equip our customers to better align audit with all risk-related initiatives, adding to the entire GRC story."
Internal auditors need to identify problems and correct lapses in compliance workflow and processes before they're discovered externally and ensure their company meets ever-changing compliance standards. To make that happen, they need agile, personalized functionality that keeps up with the speed of risk. Risk Cloud's powerful audit solution is built to be customized, with an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface so auditors can define granular permissions and roles for each Application, quickly format and pull robust reports, and enable cross-functional collaboration. Furthermore, Risk Cloud critically enables auditors and LogicGate customers to automate mundane tasks while maintaining a single source of truth for controls, assessments, risks, and mitigation.
Internal auditors rely on software to validate internal processes and meet increasingly complex industry governance standards. This is accomplished through LogicGate's Risk Cloud Applications and its Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), an ecosystem designed to inspire risk programs by providing LogicGate customers with a holistic look into the interconnected world of GRC. Customers can utilize the following Risk Cloud Applications for their audit processes:
- Internal Audit Management Application
- SOX Control Testing Application
- CMMC Self-Assessment Application
- Controls Management Application
- SOC 2 Compliance Application
- HITRUST Controls Management Application
- NIST CSF Assessments Application
- SCF Control Assessments Application
To learn more about how Risk Cloud can support internal audit as part of a holistic GRC program, visit LogicGate.com and download LogicGate's new ebook, How to Make Your Work Life Exponentially Easier With a Holistic GRC Program.
About LogicGate
LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform and Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers have improved organizational efficiency, reduced costs and enabled revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner, Forrester and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2021.
PR Contact
Kelsey Sowder
BLASTmedia for LogicGate
logicgate@blastmedia.com
SOURCE LogicGate
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.