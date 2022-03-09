Powerbridge Technologies signs a series of contracts to help the digital transformation of leading enterprises in multiple industries

ZHUHAI, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announced today that the Company has signed a series of contracts with several leading enterprises in various industries including China's rail transit, expedited courier service, and smartphones and devices, totaling an amount of around $5 million. According to the contracts, Powerbridge will provide digital transformation solutions for these enterprises and help improve their global operational and management capabilities.

As companies face continuous and rapid growth of international and domestic market demand amid a changing climate of economic globalization and trade integration, leading enterprises in various industries in China have regarded digital transformation and enhancement as one of the key development factors. They rely on modern communication networks to deploy advanced digital solutions, and these digital transformation and enhancement plans are a driving force for their business operations and development.

Based on these new trends, Powerbridge has developed digital solutions and services including a global regulatory compliance system, a customs digital monitoring system and a smart logistics management system to help companies achieve multi-organizational and multi-business segment collaboration for different regional operations of the world. The integration of these digital services can help reduce operating costs and improve efficiency of enterprise operations.

Stewart Lor, President of Powerbridge said, "Digital transformation and enhancement is the core of improving the level of enterprise performance. We will continue to share with and support our enterprise customers with our digital solutions to help them achieve their strategic goals of global operational and management collaboration and integration."

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS is a provider of multi-industry technology solutions: software applications and services for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

