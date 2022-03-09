Situation Publishing Adds Veteran Semiconductor Reporter, Dylan Martin, to The Register

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his nearly four years at CRN, Dylan Martin expanded the IT publication's coverage of the semiconductor industry and put it on the map for essential industry reading with several scoops, exclusives, and executive interviews.

During his nearly 10 years as a professional journalist, Martin has gone from a general assignment reporter working for a free weekly newspaper to an up-and-coming technology and business writer who is well read by many in the IT industry.

Martin got his start in 2012 covering municipal news for two coastal towns in Maine for The Forecaster newspapers. He then became online editor for Mainebiz, where he expanded the business journal's online audience and helped develop a newsletter product. It was at BostInno, an American City Business Journals property covering the Boston tech industry, where Martin got his first taste of working in the competitive and fast-paced field of tech journalism.

As a senior associate editor at CRN, Martin covered a wide range of topics concerning the semiconductor industry. This included CPUs, GPUs and other components for the PC and server markets as well as sales and marketing programs run by major vendors such as Intel, AMD and Nvidia.

In his role with Situation Publishing, Dylan will cover the semiconductor industry, including AI chips, quantum computing, and manufacturing, for The Register and The Next Platform.

"I have long admired the incisive and essential reporting on the IT industry by The Register and The Next Platform, and I consider it an honor and a dream come true to write for both," Martin said. "The IT industry is changing rapidly, in interesting and fundamental ways, and I believe Situation Publishing is making the right investments to become an even larger destination for indispensable tech journalism."

"If you have followed the semiconductor industry to any degree, you will have read Dylan's reporting," said Chris Williams, Editor in Chief, Situation Publishing. "His insightful writing has earned him a loyal following and a reputation as a trusted voice in the chip world. Register readers will benefit immensely from Dylan's coverage of the components at the very heart of their business goals and decisions."

"When we thought about the expertise needed to balance the detailed, analysis-driven insights in The Next Platform with the fast-paced technology news for The Register, no journalist fit the bill better than Dylan," said Nicole Hemsoth, Deputy Editor in Chief, Situation Publishing, and co-founder of The Next Platform.

"We are thrilled he is on board and are excited for solidifying our position across the portfolio for outstanding coverage and insight around the chip business."

Dylan Martin can be reached at dylan.martin@sitpub.com

