Aki Technologies Launches Division to Focus on Travel and Tourism

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, has tapped Vivian "Teddi" Mur as Director of Travel and Tourism to expand this growing segment and lead its newly-created vertical division. Vivian's profound understanding of the tourism marketing space will be key in enabling travel marketers and agencies to leverage Aki's best-in-class personalization technology to promote audience receptivity by providing consumers a superior advertising experience.

Travel and tourism is poised to experience dynamic growth post-COVID-19. The World Travel & Tourism Council recently projected U.S. travel and tourism to reach nearly $2 trillion and exceed pre-pandemic levels by 6.2% in 2022. Aki's scalable precision among brand, agency and retail clients in the travel and tourism sector are achieved through its unique moment-based approach. Cruise lines, destinations, hotels and attractions leverage Aki technology to drive results—and adding an industry expert to advance that momentum will be instrumental in expanding Aki's service among travel marketers. Aki is strengthening its travel offering with the hiring of Vivian who brings decades of expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vivian to our team and are confident that her experience in the travel industry will help Aki address some of the biggest challenges in the space," said Aki's Chief Revenue Officer, Todd Benedict. "Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for 10 percent of global GDP and more than 320 million jobs worldwide. The launch of our travel and tourism vertical is an exciting next step for us to service this exploding market segment. Vivian's varied and adaptive background make her the obvious choice to lead this charge."

A tourism and hospitality industry luminary, Vivian's career spans three decades working with hotels and convention and visitors' bureaus from Hawaii to Mexico to the Caribbean, as well as online travel agencies and targeted programmatic digital marketing platforms. Prior to joining Aki, Vivian served as Vice President of Cruise and Leisure Sales for Adara, where her team provided premium travel data and measurement solutions for more than 190 trusted travel brands. She has served in a variety of additional leadership roles with key industry players such as Sojern, Travelocity and Hyatt Hotels, developing tourism strategies to drive brand awareness and tactical initiatives across hotel, travel destinations, cruise and attractions and leveraging partnerships to extend reach and ROI.

Aki's personalization technology is optimal for travel marketers looking to tailor their advertising to each viewer in order to make advertising more resonant and impactful. The company's multichannel technology marries data-driven science with audience behavior and key moments of audience receptivity. For instance, if a consumer is in a designated market area that's experiencing unseasonably cold weather, Aki could deliver "escape the cold'' messaging for a Caribbean resort. It could then dynamically adjust the same base creative to promote the resort's open bar, exceptional reefs or fast WiFi relative to other moment signals, like region, time of day and device type. This dynamically-personalized messaging is possible at the scale of up to hundreds of thousands of creative permutations that deliver on an array of platforms, from digital billboards to mobile apps.

"My goal has always been to ride the wave of the future when it comes to the right tool and technology to reach the consumer," says Mur. Aki's personalized, integrated technology connects with consumers with the right device and at the most advantageous moment and place. This is the future of tourism marketing and I want to be at the forefront of that."

Following CPG and Retail, Travel is the third verticalized division Aki has launched since 2020. Aki's Retail division was recognized with a 2021 Modern Retail Award win in February 2021.

