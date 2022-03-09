Thompson Thrift Residential to Develop Luxury Multifamily Community in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Residential, one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today that they have broken ground on The Quarry, a 319-unit Class A multifamily community in Fort Collins. Resident move-ins are expected to begin in early 2024.

"Our team was able to secure the only large tract of available vacant land that is within walking distance of Colorado State University," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "The area has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and we look forward to offering residents an array of innovative and aesthetically pleasing rental choices that complement the area's natural heritage."

The Quarry is located at the southeast corner of Shields Street and Hobbit Street. The 20-acre community will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in three- and four-story buildings, as well as 10 single-family duplex structures and detached garages. In addition to its proximity to Colorado State, residents will have easy access to Fort Collins' vibrant and growing downtown district known as "Old Town Fort Collins", as well as the city's 36,000 acres of natural land for walking, hiking and biking.

Thompson Thrift's commitment to style, convenience and luxury will be carried throughout the community with high-end interior features such as gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops and designer backsplashes; walk-in closets; and full-size washers and dryers. Additionally, some homes will offer private outdoor space with fenced-in yards. Residents will enjoy resort-style community amenities including a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort style swimming pool with cabanas, community garden, fitness trail and bark park and doggie spa.

Fort Collins was named the "Number One Place to Live in America in 2020" by Livability.com and is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. The city's population is expected to continue to increase by more than 30,000 residents over the next five years.

The Quarry is the first Thompson Thrift Residential community located in Fort Collins and the fourteenth community in Colorado. Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Throughout its history, the company has invested more than $3.15 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive projects.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

