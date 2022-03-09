ñol

Swimming Pool Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America |Large-Scale Urbanization to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

by PRNewswire
March 9, 2022 9:00 AM | 15 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimming pool market is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2019 to 2024 at a CAGR of 2.29% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for swimming pool market in North America. In 2019, North America contributed nearly 44% of the region's revenue, with the US being the leading revenue-generating country. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America. The presence of developed infrastructure and the thriving wellness tourism industry will facilitate the swimming pool market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View the FREE sample report
in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Swimming Pool Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Market Landscape (Construction and Equipment), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/swimming-pool-market-industry-analysis

Swimming Pool Market - Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving growth in the swimming pool market is large-scale urbanization. It was estimated that, as of 2019, 55% of the world's population resides in urban areas, which is likely to increase to more than 62% by 2021. Around 90% of the global urban population is from APAC and Africa. The large-scale global urbanization has resulted in a significant rise in demand for high-quality infrastructures like urban residential developments and commercial spaces, such as shopping malls. In developing economies, such as Asian and African nations, the construction market is focusing on the development of new residential infrastructures like high-rise residential buildings. With the rise in urbanization, there will be an increased demand for residential infrastructures. This is expected to support the growth of the swimming pool market.

Also, the high growth in the tourism industry is a major trend supporting the swimming pool market share growth. Since 2018, the number of international tourist arrivals has increased by an average of 4% every year. The global tourism market experienced high growth, which contributed significantly to the global hospitality industry. Despite the occasional impact experienced worldwide in terms of the economic slowdown, lack of health and wellness, and political issues, the tourism market has continued to have uninterrupted growth. The industry is likely to see a rise in the number of trips and travelers worldwide, which is likely to increase the need for accommodation. To attract customers, hotels have started installing swimming pools to increase the aesthetic appeal of hotels. This will likely support the growth of the swimming pool market during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers & trends - Download a free sample now!

Some of key Swimming Pool Players:

The swimming pool market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on enhancing their product offerings to compete in the market.

  • Finish Thompson Inc.
  • FLUIDRA S.A.
  • Hayward Industries Inc.
  • H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.
  • Intex Corp.
  • Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.
  • Pentair Plc
  • Pool Corp. Inc.
  • Swimline
  • Waterco Group

Swimming Pool Market - Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Construction - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Equipment - size and forecast 2019-2024

 For more insights on the market segmentation -Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The exhibition organizing market share is expected to increase by USD 15.29 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 22.08%. Download a free sample now!
  • The vacation rental market share is expected to increase by USD 168.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 15.53%. Download a free sample now!

Swimming Pool Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.29%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 3.56 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

-0.03

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Hayward Industries Inc., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., Pentair Plc, Pool Corp. Inc., Swimline, and Waterco Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                2.2 Market Characteristics      

                                Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

                2.3 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Specialized Consumer Services

                                2.3.1 Inputs 

                                2.3.2 Operations

                                2.3.3 Marketing and sales

                                2.3.4 Support activities

                                2.3.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024 

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

                                Exhibit 08:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                4.7 Market condition

                                Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Revenue source                              

                The segments covered in this chapter are: 

  • Construction
  • Equipment

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 16: Revenue source - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Revenue source    

                                Exhibit 17: Comparison by Revenue source

                5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024              

                                Exhibit 18: Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

                                Exhibit 20: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024   

                                Exhibit 21: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

                                Exhibit 23: Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue source    

                                Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Revenue source

6. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                The regions covered in the report are: 

  • North America 
  • Europe 
  • APAC
  • South America 
  • MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

                7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024          

                                Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

                                Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024          

                                Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

                                Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024             

                                Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

                                Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024           

                                Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact 

                                Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024              

                                Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

                                Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

                7.8 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

                7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Large-scale urbanization

                                8.1.2 Increase in hotel construction

                                8.1.3 High preference for apartments

                                8.1.4 Swimming for fitness

                                8.1.5 Growing residential construction market

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 High installation and maintenance costs

                                8.2.2 Growing competition among suppliers

                                8.2.3 Expensive raw materials

                                Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 High growth in tourism industry

                                8.3.2 Growing consumer spending capability

                                8.3.3 Rise in stress levels due to change in lifestyles

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Competitive scenario        

                9.2 Vendor landscape               

                                Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

                9.3 Landscape disruption        

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

                                Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

                9.4 Industry risks        

                                Exhibit 48: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Finish Thompson Inc.      

                                Exhibit 51:  Finish Thompson Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 52:  Finish Thompson Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 53:  Finish Thompson Inc. - Key offerings

                10.4 FLUIDRA S.A.

                                Exhibit 54:  FLUIDRA S.A. - Overview

                                Exhibit 55:  FLUIDRA S.A. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 56:  FLUIDRA S.A. - Key news

                                Exhibit 57:  FLUIDRA S.A. - Key offerings

                10.5 Hayward Industries Inc. 

                                Exhibit 58:  Hayward Industries Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 59:  Hayward Industries Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 60:  Hayward Industries Inc. - Key offerings

                10.6 H.C. Harrington Co. Inc. 

                Exhibit 61:  H.C. Harrington Co. Inc. - Overview

                Exhibit 62:  H.C. Harrington Co. Inc. - Product and service           

                Exhibit 63:  H.C. Harrington Co. Inc. - Key offerings        

                10.7 Intex Corp.          

                                Exhibit 64:  Intex Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  Intex Corp. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 66:  Intex Corp. - Key offerings

                10.8 Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd.        

                                Exhibit 67:  Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68:  Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 69:  Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.9 Pentair Plc           

                                Exhibit 70:  Pentair Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 71:  Pentair Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 72:  Pentair Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 73:  Pentair Plc - Segment focus

                10.10 Pool Corp. Inc. 

                                Exhibit 74:  Pool Corp. Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 75:  Pool Corp. Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 76:  Pool Corp. Inc. - Key offerings

                10.11 Swimline           

                                Exhibit 77:  Swimline - Overview

                                Exhibit 78:  Swimline - Product and service

                                Exhibit 79:  Swimline - Key offerings

                10.12 Wenonah Canoe            

                                Exhibit 80:  Waterco Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 81:  Waterco Group - Business segments

                                Exhibit 82:  Waterco Group - Key news

                                Exhibit 83:  Waterco Group - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 84:  Waterco Group - Segment focus

12. Appendix                            

                12.1 Scope of the report         

                                12.1.1 Market definition

                                12.1.2 Objectives

                                12.1.3 Notes and caveats

                12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

                12.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 88: Information sources

                12.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimming-pool-market---44-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-large-scale-urbanization-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301498327.html

SOURCE Technavio

