Swimming Pool Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America |Large-Scale Urbanization to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimming pool market is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2019 to 2024 at a CAGR of 2.29% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for swimming pool market in North America. In 2019, North America contributed nearly 44% of the region's revenue, with the US being the leading revenue-generating country. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America. The presence of developed infrastructure and the thriving wellness tourism industry will facilitate the swimming pool market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Swimming Pool Market - Drivers & Trends
The key factor driving growth in the swimming pool market is large-scale urbanization. It was estimated that, as of 2019, 55% of the world's population resides in urban areas, which is likely to increase to more than 62% by 2021. Around 90% of the global urban population is from APAC and Africa. The large-scale global urbanization has resulted in a significant rise in demand for high-quality infrastructures like urban residential developments and commercial spaces, such as shopping malls. In developing economies, such as Asian and African nations, the construction market is focusing on the development of new residential infrastructures like high-rise residential buildings. With the rise in urbanization, there will be an increased demand for residential infrastructures. This is expected to support the growth of the swimming pool market.
Also, the high growth in the tourism industry is a major trend supporting the swimming pool market share growth. Since 2018, the number of international tourist arrivals has increased by an average of 4% every year. The global tourism market experienced high growth, which contributed significantly to the global hospitality industry. Despite the occasional impact experienced worldwide in terms of the economic slowdown, lack of health and wellness, and political issues, the tourism market has continued to have uninterrupted growth. The industry is likely to see a rise in the number of trips and travelers worldwide, which is likely to increase the need for accommodation. To attract customers, hotels have started installing swimming pools to increase the aesthetic appeal of hotels. This will likely support the growth of the swimming pool market during the forecast period.
Some of key Swimming Pool Players:
The swimming pool market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on enhancing their product offerings to compete in the market.
- Finish Thompson Inc.
- FLUIDRA S.A.
- Hayward Industries Inc.
- H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.
- Intex Corp.
- Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.
- Pentair Plc
- Pool Corp. Inc.
- Swimline
- Waterco Group
Swimming Pool Market - Segmentation Analysis
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
- Construction - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Equipment - size and forecast 2019-2024
Swimming Pool Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.29%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 3.56 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
-0.03
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Hayward Industries Inc., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., Pentair Plc, Pool Corp. Inc., Swimline, and Waterco Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Specialized Consumer Services
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Operations
2.3.3 Marketing and sales
2.3.4 Support activities
2.3.5 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2019
5. Market Segmentation by Revenue source
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Construction
- Equipment
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Revenue source - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Revenue source
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Revenue source
5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 18: Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 19: Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 20: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 21: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 23: Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue source
Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Revenue source
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 25: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 43: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Large-scale urbanization
8.1.2 Increase in hotel construction
8.1.3 High preference for apartments
8.1.4 Swimming for fitness
8.1.5 Growing residential construction market
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High installation and maintenance costs
8.2.2 Growing competition among suppliers
8.2.3 Expensive raw materials
Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 High growth in tourism industry
8.3.2 Growing consumer spending capability
8.3.3 Rise in stress levels due to change in lifestyles
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 48: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 49: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Finish Thompson Inc.
Exhibit 51: Finish Thompson Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Finish Thompson Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Finish Thompson Inc. - Key offerings
10.4 FLUIDRA S.A.
Exhibit 54: FLUIDRA S.A. - Overview
Exhibit 55: FLUIDRA S.A. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: FLUIDRA S.A. - Key news
Exhibit 57: FLUIDRA S.A. - Key offerings
10.5 Hayward Industries Inc.
Exhibit 58: Hayward Industries Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Hayward Industries Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 60: Hayward Industries Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 H.C. Harrington Co. Inc.
Exhibit 61: H.C. Harrington Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 62: H.C. Harrington Co. Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 63: H.C. Harrington Co. Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Intex Corp.
Exhibit 64: Intex Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Intex Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Intex Corp. - Key offerings
10.8 Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 67: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Pentair Plc
Exhibit 70: Pentair Plc - Overview
Exhibit 71: Pentair Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Pentair Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Pentair Plc - Segment focus
10.10 Pool Corp. Inc.
Exhibit 74: Pool Corp. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Pool Corp. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Pool Corp. Inc. - Key offerings
10.11 Swimline
Exhibit 77: Swimline - Overview
Exhibit 78: Swimline - Product and service
Exhibit 79: Swimline - Key offerings
10.12 Wenonah Canoe
Exhibit 80: Waterco Group - Overview
Exhibit 81: Waterco Group - Business segments
Exhibit 82: Waterco Group - Key news
Exhibit 83: Waterco Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: Waterco Group - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 88: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
