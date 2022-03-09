Swimming Pool Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America |Large-Scale Urbanization to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimming pool market is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2019 to 2024 at a CAGR of 2.29% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for swimming pool market in North America. In 2019, North America contributed nearly 44% of the region's revenue, with the US being the leading revenue-generating country. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America. The presence of developed infrastructure and the thriving wellness tourism industry will facilitate the swimming pool market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Swimming Pool Market - Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving growth in the swimming pool market is large-scale urbanization. It was estimated that, as of 2019, 55% of the world's population resides in urban areas, which is likely to increase to more than 62% by 2021. Around 90% of the global urban population is from APAC and Africa. The large-scale global urbanization has resulted in a significant rise in demand for high-quality infrastructures like urban residential developments and commercial spaces, such as shopping malls. In developing economies, such as Asian and African nations, the construction market is focusing on the development of new residential infrastructures like high-rise residential buildings. With the rise in urbanization, there will be an increased demand for residential infrastructures. This is expected to support the growth of the swimming pool market.

Also, the high growth in the tourism industry is a major trend supporting the swimming pool market share growth. Since 2018, the number of international tourist arrivals has increased by an average of 4% every year. The global tourism market experienced high growth, which contributed significantly to the global hospitality industry. Despite the occasional impact experienced worldwide in terms of the economic slowdown, lack of health and wellness, and political issues, the tourism market has continued to have uninterrupted growth. The industry is likely to see a rise in the number of trips and travelers worldwide, which is likely to increase the need for accommodation. To attract customers, hotels have started installing swimming pools to increase the aesthetic appeal of hotels. This will likely support the growth of the swimming pool market during the forecast period.

Some of key Swimming Pool Players:

The swimming pool market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on enhancing their product offerings to compete in the market.

Finish Thompson Inc.

FLUIDRA S.A.

Hayward Industries Inc.

H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.

Intex Corp.

Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.

Pentair Plc

Pool Corp. Inc.

Swimline

Waterco Group

Swimming Pool Market - Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Construction - size and forecast 2019-2024

Equipment - size and forecast 2019-2024

Swimming Pool Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.29% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) -0.03 Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Hayward Industries Inc., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., Pentair Plc, Pool Corp. Inc., Swimline, and Waterco Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

