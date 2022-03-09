Databricks Introduces Lakehouse for the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industries to Drive Transformation Across Healthcare Ecosystem

As the industry begins to embrace the power of AI, the lakehouse brings patient, research, and operational data together at scale to deliver new innovations in research and care

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, today launched the industry's first lakehouse platform for organizations across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The Databricks Lakehouse for Healthcare and Life Sciences eliminates the need for legacy data architectures which have historically inhibited innovation in patient care and drug discovery by creating data silos and making advanced analytics difficult. With a single platform for data management, analytics and advanced AI use cases like disease prediction, medical image classification, and biomarker discovery, healthcare organizations can deliver on the promise of precision medicine. Early adopters include GE Healthcare, Regeneron, ThermoFisher and Walgreens, as well as partners like Lovelytics, John Snow Labs and ZS Associates.

"One of the biggest challenges facing healthcare organizations today is building a comprehensive view of the patient. The Databricks Lakehouse for Healthcare and Life Sciences is helping GE Healthcare with a modern, open and collaborative platform to build patient views across care pathways. By unifying our data in a single platform with a full suite of analytics and ML capabilities, we've diminished costly legacy data silos and equipped our teams with timely and accurate insights." Joji George, Chief Technology Officer, LCS Digital, GE Healthcare

Databricks is already empowering a new breed of data and AI innovators in healthcare. For example, Cognoa, a pediatric behavioral health company, is using AI to develop diagnostic and therapeutic products with the goals of enabling earlier and more equitable access to care and improving the lives and outcomes of children and families living with behavioral conditions. And CareDx, a precision medicine company, is leveraging the power of data to further the discovery and development of differentiated genomics-based solutions for transplant patients. In other instances, scientists can detect the presence of cancer tumor DNA in blood long before traditional detection methods and provide early cancer screening during annual physicals from a single blood draw.

"We recognize the important role that data plays in getting our products into the hands of those that need them the most, and the Databricks Lakehouse for Healthcare and Life Sciences solution helps us achieve that goal. This modern platform for data and AI has enabled us to eliminate costly data silos, unlock new opportunities to innovate, and become a more data-driven organization." Feng Liang, Sr. IT Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Databricks' Lakehouse for Healthcare and Life Sciences offers customers tailored data and AI solutions to address common industry challenges. Through analytics accelerators and open source libraries - like Glow for genomics - along with a certified ecosystem of partners, organizations can jumpstart their analytics projects and save weeks to months of development time for data engineers and data scientists. These solutions include:

Disease Risk Prediction: use ML to assess the risk of a patient for a given condition based on a patient's encounter history and demographics information.

use ML to assess the risk of a patient for a given condition based on a patient's encounter history and demographics information. Digital Pathology Classification: rapidly analyze thousands of whole slide images with deep learning to automate the detection of metastasis.

rapidly analyze thousands of whole slide images with deep learning to automate the detection of metastasis. Real World Evidence Suite: seamlessly ingest a wide variety of data types, map to analytic data models like OMOP, and build cohorts with tools like propensity score matching.

seamlessly ingest a wide variety of data types, map to analytic data models like OMOP, and build cohorts with tools like propensity score matching. Natural Language Processing with John Snow Labs : analyze unstructured medical text using NLP for use cases such as oncology research, drug safety monitoring and anonymizing PHI.

analyze unstructured medical text using NLP for use cases such as oncology research, drug safety monitoring and anonymizing PHI. Interoperability with Lovelytics: automate the ingestion of streaming FHIR bundles into the lakehouse for downstream patient analytics at scale.

automate the ingestion of streaming FHIR bundles into the lakehouse for downstream patient analytics at scale. Biomedical Research with ZS Associates: improve biomarker discovery for precision medicine with a highly scalable and extensible whole-genome processing solution.

"With the Lakehouse for Healthcare and Sciences, we can help accelerate the development of novel therapeutics and fundamentally change the way care is delivered by going from measuring disease to predicting it," said Michael Sanky, Global Industry Lead for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Databricks.

Michael Hartman, SVP of Regulated Industries at Databricks added, "The opportunity for healthcare to be transformed with data and AI cannot be overstated. As organizations fully transition to electronic medical records, new data types like genomics evolve, and IoT and wearables take off, the industry is awash in massive amounts of data. But this data is siloed, and teams don't have the tools to properly use it. With Lakehouse for Healthcare and Life Sciences, we can drive transformation across the entire healthcare ecosystem and help empower our customers to solve specific industry challenges and, ultimately, drive better outcomes for the future of healthcare."

For more information, visit the Lakehouse for Healthcare and Life Sciences homepage or check out Databricks at HIMSS Booth 1071.

About Databricks

Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 7,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press Contact:

Press@databricks.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/databricks-introduces-lakehouse-for-the-healthcare-and-life-sciences-industries-to-drive-transformation-across-healthcare-ecosystem-301498583.html

SOURCE Databricks