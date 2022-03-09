ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

ESR Announces Its First Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad Air 5

by PRNewswire
March 9, 2022 9:00 AM | 2 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, today launched their "Protection +" line of cases for the iPad Air 5 with each case offering outstanding protection plus additional functionality helping users get even more out of their iPad Air 5.

"We've had a vast number of customers tell us they wanted a better option for keyboard cases", said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "We heard them, and as a result, have designed an all-new keyboard case as well as upgraded our best-selling iPad cases with unique functionality".

ESR releases "Protection +" line of cases for iPad Air 5

The cases come in 4 "Protection +" categories and are designed to help users unlock new ways of using their iPad Air 5 while still keeping it protected.

Protection + Work

ASCEND Keyboard Case: This case is designed with a fully adjustable 15°-180° stand that allows you to find the right angle and work from anywhere. It can quickly switch from a workstation to mobile tablet with its detachable magnetic case.

Protection + Play

REBOUND Hybrid Case 360: With a removable magnetic cover, you can easily switch from browsing or video chatting to gaming while keeping your iPad fully protected the whole time.

Protection + Watching

SENTRY Magnetic Stand Case: This versatile case has an adjustable magnetic kickstand that supports eight viewing angles while the magnetic back case offers a raised viewing mode that's perfect catching up on your favorite shows.

Protection + Drawing

REBOUND Magnetic Case: Strong magnets securely attach this case to your iPad for slim and lightweight protection. With full Apple Pencil support and a low-profile stand mode for drawing, you're ready to get creative wherever you find inspiration.

Official Links

http://www.esrgear.com/

https://www.esrgear.com/ipad-air-5-collection/

Image Gallery

Images of all products are available here.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories. From best-sellers like the Air Armor Case and HaloLock Car Charger to our latest iPad cases; every product we create has one goal: give people a better experience with technology.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esr-announces-its-first-magnetic-keyboard-case-for-ipad-air-5-301498700.html

SOURCE ESR Media

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mobile devices/AppsNew Products/ServicesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.