Asset-Map Launches Signals™, an Automated Indicator for the Financial Preparedness of Client Households

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map , the leading financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced the new expansion of its platform with Signals.

Signals will accelerate conversations between financial professionals and their clients with simple, visual indicators.

Designed to bridge the gap between validating a household's current financial decisions (Asset-Map) and new planning opportunities (Target-Map Goal Planning), Signals automatically identifies the financial capacity to weather six critical events that commonly disrupt a client's financial security.

Signals will accelerate conversations between financial professionals and their clients with simple, visual keys to bring attention to a potential impact due to a financially disruptive event. The six events include:

Liquidity (Emergency Reserves)

Long-Term Disability

Loss of Life

Long-Term Care

Longevity

Legal Liability

The event indicators provide Asset-Map users the flexibility to enable a conversation to address whether action is to be prioritized. Signals will serve as a feedback loop based on all the financial data collected on a household to accelerate which financial planning discussions warrant prioritization.

"The biggest challenge that clients face is knowing if they are going to be 'OK' financially, and traditionally professional advisors have had to spend significant time collecting data and analyzing financial forecasts," said H. Adam Holt, CEO and Founder of Asset-Map. "Signals provide immediate feedback to Asset-Map users with red, yellow, and green indications of the client household well-being so that the right conversations can be prioritized before lengthy analysis is undertaken."

"Financial professionals don't need more complexity from their technology, they need solutions that make it easier and faster for them to deliver relevant advice," Holt continued. "If the engine light in your car goes on, you know what to check. Signals is designed to give professionals the same experience when providing advice by alerting them to potential perils before they can disrupt a client's financial health."

As you've come to expect from Asset-Map, Signals uses engaging and easily comprehensible visuals that focus on identifying and solving an advisor's most critical needs.

Signals is now available to Asset-Map users within the platform to Professional and Elite users. Financial professionals who want to learn more can schedule a product demo at the Asset-Map website .

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the advice engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1.1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com .

