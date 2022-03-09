Asset-Map Launches Signals™, an Automated Indicator for the Financial Preparedness of Client Households

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map, the leading financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced the new expansion of its platform with Signals.
Designed to bridge the gap between validating a household's current financial decisions (Asset-Map) and new planning opportunities (Target-Map Goal Planning), Signals automatically identifies the financial capacity to weather six critical events that commonly disrupt a client's financial security.
Signals will accelerate conversations between financial professionals and their clients with simple, visual keys to bring attention to a potential impact due to a financially disruptive event. The six events include:
- Liquidity (Emergency Reserves)
- Long-Term Disability
- Loss of Life
- Long-Term Care
- Longevity
- Legal Liability
The event indicators provide Asset-Map users the flexibility to enable a conversation to address whether action is to be prioritized. Signals will serve as a feedback loop based on all the financial data collected on a household to accelerate which financial planning discussions warrant prioritization.
"The biggest challenge that clients face is knowing if they are going to be 'OK' financially, and traditionally professional advisors have had to spend significant time collecting data and analyzing financial forecasts," said H. Adam Holt, CEO and Founder of Asset-Map. "Signals provide immediate feedback to Asset-Map users with red, yellow, and green indications of the client household well-being so that the right conversations can be prioritized before lengthy analysis is undertaken."
"Financial professionals don't need more complexity from their technology, they need solutions that make it easier and faster for them to deliver relevant advice," Holt continued. "If the engine light in your car goes on, you know what to check. Signals is designed to give professionals the same experience when providing advice by alerting them to potential perils before they can disrupt a client's financial health."
As you've come to expect from Asset-Map, Signals uses engaging and easily comprehensible visuals that focus on identifying and solving an advisor's most critical needs.
Signals is now available to Asset-Map users within the platform to Professional and Elite users. Financial professionals who want to learn more can schedule a product demo at the Asset-Map website.
About Asset-Map
Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the advice engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1.1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.
Media Contact:
TJ Hill
tj.hill@asset-map.com
SOURCE Asset-Map
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.